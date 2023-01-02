Lamar Odom Reflects on Cheating on Khloé Kardashian – ‘I [Was Having] Full Blown Relationships on the Road’

Khloé Kardashian has dealt with much heartbreak, but she says her first major heartbreak was from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. The two had a whirlwind romance that fizzled out as quickly as it began. Their marriage was riddled with cheating rumors and drug use. And now, Odom is opening up about the hell he says he put Kardashian through.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom – Lester Cohen/WireImage

Lamar Odom says his cheating in his marriage to Khloé Kardashian is worse than the public knows

Kardashian and Odom wed in 2009, just a month into dating. He revealed in his memoir that the reality star didn’t discover his drug addiction until two years into their marriage, and that his infidelity began shortly after. His life and some of his poor choices are being outlined in a new documentary, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. He says the public doesn’t know the full extent of their four-year marriage troubles.

Source: YouTube

“Behind the scenes, I put her through s—. Like, s— that y’all don’t know,” he says in the exclusive clip obtained by PEOPLE Magazine. “The s— y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy. I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time.”

Odom says he had “full-blown relationships” while traveling on the road as an NBA player. “Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin’,” he added. “I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”

He says he was in a ‘bad place’ with Khloé Kardashian at the time of his near-fatal overdose in 2015

At the time of Odom’s overdose, he and Kardashian were two years into their divorce battle. She filed for divorce in 2013 but had trouble locating Odom for court dates and other legal proceedings as he was reportedly in the throes of his addiction.

When asked what led him to the fateful day, Odom told Vlad TV: “Khloé. I was in a bad place and decided to go get some a**. I used to always see that damn reality show on HBO [about the brothel] and said, ‘I’m going to go here one day.’”

Source: YouTube

The New York Daily News reports that at the time of his overdose, Odom had cocaine in his system, despite Odom claiming he didn’t remember doing any drugs that day. Authorities also confirmed such in 2016, reporting:

“Although the evidence showed Mr. Odom had metabolized cocaine in his system while he was present in Nye County in October of 2015, he was not found in the possession of cocaine, and it is unlikely it could be established beyond a reasonable doubt he actually ingested, or was impaired by, the drug during the time he was within the jurisdiction of Nye County.”

The former NBA player had pleaded for a relationship with his ex

Kardashian says she doesn’t hold any ill will toward her ex-husband. But Odom wants a chance to right his wrongs, even if it’s just in the form of a friendship.

While appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2022, he said in a confessional: “I would probably just want to take her to dinner. It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on, and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”