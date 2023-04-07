‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Says Show Is Back for ‘1 More Season at Least’

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 left the Roloff family on a tense note. Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to purchase some of Roloff Farms, but they couldn’t strike a deal with Matt Roloff. Meanwhile, Amy Roloff had her own opinions and regrets regarding Roloff Farms. So, is Little People, Big World canceled, or can fans expect the Roloffs to return? Here’s what Amy said.

‘Little People, Big World’ was rumored to possibly not continue

Many fans criticized Little People, Big World Season 24 for being repetitive. The season focused on Zach and Tori moving to Battle Ground, Washington, after failing to purchase Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff. While Zach wanted to buy some of Roloff Farms, he couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price. This left the father and son estranged throughout and after the season.

With TLC mum on the subject of another season, many fans wondered if the network canceled Little People, Big World. An insider told The Sun that Matt wanted to continue filming, but he might have to convince Zach and Tori to keep going, as they were over it.

“Nobody has made a solid decision on the show yet, and nobody has been offered a contract,” the source said. “But most of the cast is over it now. The only way it would return is if Matt persuaded them to give it one last season for the money. It’s still a good paycheck.”

Will there be a season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’? Amy Roloff says yes

Little People, Big World fans can rejoice, as Amy Roloff seemed to confirm that the show would return. She spoke to her fans on Instagram Live on April 6, 2023, about the show returning.

“Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy said. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

Amy mentioned one of the new episodes will focus on her and Chris driving RC cars. “You know what I am taking to Spokane? My RC car,” she said. “You guys will find this out in a new episode of Little People, Big World. Chris and I got RC cars. They’re a hoot.”

In a past Instagram Live in late February 2023, Amy also said she was filming. “Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy said. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

Is the whole Roloff family joining next season?

It’s unclear which Roloff family members are joining the next season of Little People, Big World, and who’s sitting the season out. Jeremy, Jacob, and Molly Roloff said goodbye to the show long ago. But Tori Roloff might also be ready to say goodbye. She keeps hinting at her exit via Instagram.

Additionally, rumors suggest Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also doesn’t want to film anymore.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

With this in mind, we anticipate the new season will star Tori, Zach, Amy, and Matt Roloff, as well as Zach and Tori’s grandchildren. Chris Marek and Caryn will likely make appearances.

