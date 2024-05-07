King Charles’ Cancer Has Given Him and Prince Harry a ‘Good Excuse to Just Move on,’ Commentator Says: ‘They’re Probably Further Past the Conflict Than We Think They Are’

Being diagnosed with cancer has given King Charles and Prince Harry an ‘opportunity to draw a line under things that have happened in the past,' a royal commentator says.

As questions of whether or not Prince Harry will see King Charles III when he’s in England for the Invictus Games anniversary swirl, a commentator says the two British royals are likely well on their way to moving on. What started it, they claim, is the king’s cancer diagnosis. (The 75-year-old began treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024.) Although they expect there’s “still hurt on both sides.”

King Charles’s health is a ‘great leveler’ for his relationship with Harry

The Duke of Sussex is turning a corner with his father, King Charles. According to U.K.-based royal commentator Afua Hagan, not only “should” the two meet when Harry’s in England on May 8, 2024, for a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, marking 10 years of the Invictus Games, but the drama is behind them.

“They definitely should [meet],” Hagan told Newsweek. “I think it would be nice for them to spend some time together post the king’s cancer diagnosis.”

Buckingham Palace announced the king’s diagnosis following his hospital stay for an enlarged prostate. Just weeks later, in March 2024, news of Kate Middleton’s own cancer diagnosis became public.

“I always say health is a great leveler, it’s really good at bringing people together,” she continued. “If both parties can make time, it would be great for them to have that time together.”

Harry previously remarked in February 2024 that illnesses could unify families shortly after flying to England to see King Charles for a brief visit following his diagnosis.

“When Harry was here just after the king’s diagnosis, it was quite a quick meeting, so hopefully, this time around, the king will have more time, and they can spend some time together,” Hagan said. “It will be good for them.”

“I think they’re probably further past the conflict than we think they are. There’s obviously still issues there, and there’s probably still hurt on both sides, but like I said, health is a great leveler.”

Some reports suggest Harry may get together with his father in London after the anniversary service ends (via Daily Mail). Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is not expected to join Harry in England. Instead, she’s expected to be traveling to Nigeria, where Harry will meet her after the Invictus anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex and Charles are likely looking at a ‘way forward’

“When things like this happen, people are quite good at putting things behind them,” Hagan continued. They may adopt a “‘Life is too short’” attitude and begin “looking to the future and thinking ‘where is the way forward from here.’”

King Charles returned to public duties on April 29, 2024, 11 weeks after putting them on pause during his treatment, which is still ongoing.

“I think the king’s cancer diagnosis is giving them both an opportunity to draw a line under things that have happened in the past,” the commentator said of King Charles and Harry. “I don’t necessarily think there’s been a big reckoning, and one person’s said, ‘I’m wrong, no, I’m wrong.’”

She concluded: “I think this has just given them a good excuse to just move on.”

Meanwhile, when asked about trust being restored between the father and son, royal author and commentator Robert Jobson told the publication: “I doubt it.”

A potential meeting between Harry and his father will be short

It seems no hours-long conversations are about to happen between Harry and King Charles. Per an Express report, sources close to the royal family claim that if a meeting does take place, it’ll be brief because of King Charles’s busy schedule. (He has a weekly audience with Britain’s Prime Minister and Buckingham Palace’s first garden party of the year.)

“Health permitting, the king is due to attend the garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8,” the source said. “If a meeting with Harry were to take place, it would have to be just before or after that.”

No “special arrangements” would be made. Rather, some time together would “be squeezed into plans already in place.”

“Harry is really trying to repair the damage that has been caused over the past few years,” the source said. But his family is “like any other family deep down, and it is hard for them to welcome someone back into the fold who has caused them so much pain and upset. Only time will tell.”

Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, when Harry reached out to ask about a meeting, his father gave a “four-word response,” saying he’ll do so “if he is able.”