‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Hints He’s Filming Season 25

TLC’s Little People, Big World fans are ready to hear about news regarding the next season. Season 24 focused on Matt and Zach Roloff’s strife over Roloff Farms. Now, the major Roloff news has nothing to do with Roloff Farms, like Matt’s recent engagement to Caryn Chandler. And he recently hinted that he’s filming Little People, Big World Season 25.

Matt Roloff just hinted in an Instagram post that ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 is filming

Is Little People, Big World Season 25 in the works? Fans suspect as much after Matt Roloff mentioned “making TV shows” in a post he published on April 30, 2023. Considering how Matt isn’t part of any other show other than the TLC series, he must mean Little People, Big World.

“What a whirlwind month. I can’t believe April is already over,” Matt wrote on Instagram. The post includes photos of Jacob Roloff and Caryn Chandler on Roloff Farms. “Life is wonderful but always moving sooo fast. Today, we celebrated Josiah’s 1st birthday — are you kidding me? Never mind, April … where did the past year go?? I’ve been super busy building my house, keeping up with growing grandkids, reorganizing the farm, working with Jacob on the new commercial well/irrigation system (five years in the making) … making TV shows, and mostly just enjoying my engagement and time with Caryn!”

Matt announced his engagement to Caryn on April 19 in a separate Instagram post. The couple started dating in 2017.

Caryn Chandler allegedly didn’t want to take part in another season of ‘Little People, Big World’

Matt Roloff mentioned “making TV shows” on Instagram, which leads Little People, Big World fans to believe Caryn Chandler will also be on the new season. Caryn’s a staple on the series, but previous reports suggest she didn’t want to rejoin the show due to past drama.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

The new season of the series will likely cover her engagement to Matt and their wedding plans slated for 2024.

Amy Roloff already said the new season is happening

Amy Roloff spoke to her fans on Instagram Live about Little People, Big World Season 25. “Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy said in April 2023. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

Amy’s currently looking for a new house for her and her husband, Chris Marek. The new season of the series will likely focus on Amy’s home search as well as how she’s dealing with Matt Roloff’s plans for her old farmhouse on Roloff Farms.

