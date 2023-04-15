‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Unlikely to Change Her Last Name After Marrying Matt Roloff

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the steep division within the Roloff family. Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler became estranged from Zach and Tori Roloff due to the Roloff Farms drama. Now, fans wonder what’s up with Caryn and Matt, as Matt is seemingly building a home for Caryn on the farm property. Here’s what we know — and why Caryn’s unlikely to change her last name when they wed.

What is happening with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler? The couple has been together for years

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler began dating in 2017, but they knew each other way before then. Caryn helped the Little People, Big World star with Roloff Farms, as she was the manager of the farm property. Unfortunately, Amy Roloff said in her memoir, A Little Me, that Caryn and Matt had inappropriate relations before she and Matt divorced.

Amy and Caryn notoriously didn’t get along, but they’ve come a long way. And Matt’s become quite close to Amy’s husband, Chris Marek. In fact, Chris gave an update on Matt and Caryn’s relationship. According to Amy’s husband, Matt and Caryn are planning on having a small wedding, though they aren’t engaged just yet.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Matt’s also hard at work on a new house on Roloff Farms, and many fans believe the home is for Caryn. Caryn doesn’t currently live on Roloff Farms, as she didn’t want to reside in Amy’s old house.

Caryn Chandler is unlikely to change her last name to ‘Roloff’

It seems set in stone that Little People, Big World fans can anticipate Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler getting engaged. But we doubt Caryn will take Matt’s last name.

Caryn has had difficulty with the Roloff family through the years. Not only did Amy Roloff show her disdain for Caryn early on due to Caryn and Matt’s alleged relationship during Matt and Amy’s marriage, but Zach and Tori Roloff also have a contentious relationship with Caryn. During season 24 of the series, Zach and Tori explained why they felt uncomfortable having their children around Caryn despite Caryn becoming incredibly close to their kids.

If Caryn doesn’t want to live in Amy’s old house on Roloff Farms, we highly doubt she’ll want to take Amy’s last name. And this is especially true with Amy not taking Chris Marek’s last name. Fans questioned why Amy didn’t change her last name. But it seems she decided to stick with “Roloff” despite her remarriage.

Will there be a season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’? She might not be a part of it

Amy Roloff told her fans on Instagram Live that they can expect to see Little People, Big World Season 25. “Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy said. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

With that said, early reports suggested Caryn Chandler doesn’t want to join the show anymore. The Roloff Farms drama reportedly put Caryn on edge, and it greatly affected her relationships with the other Roloffs. This might be enough to cause her to step away from the show.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama.”

We still expect to see Caryn joining the new season, as it’s a steady paycheck for her and Matt ahead of a possible wedding.

