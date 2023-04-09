‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Announces Break From Roloff Farms House Build

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 concluded with more questions than answers regarding Roloff Farms. After Amy and Matt Roloff’s divorce, Matt bought Amy’s half of the property. Zach Roloff hoped to own some of Roloff Farms, but he disagreed with Matt on the price. Now, Matt’s building a massive home on Roloff Farms — but he’s taking a short break to head back to Arizona with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Who owns Roloff Farms now? ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 delved into it

Matt Roloff owns all of Roloff Farms as of 2023. Matt and Amy Roloff both owned the farm during their marriage, but after their divorce, Amy chose to sell her half of the property to Matt. In Little People, Big World, she expressed regret over this decision. She hoped the farm property would fall into the hands of her kids, but after Zach Roloff couldn’t agree with Matt on a price, this seemed more like a pipe dream.

“Would I have made other choices? Possibly,” she shared on the show. “And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something. And I didn’t do that. So, it’ll be sad for a while.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Matt putting Roloff Farms up for short-term rental. More recently, he shared on Instagram that he’s building a new home on the property. This home is likely for Caryn Chandler who said she wouldn’t move into Amy’s farmhouse.

Matt Roloff announced a short break from building his house on Roloff Farms

The new house Matt Roloff is building on Roloff Farms is massive in size. On March 24, 2023, he posted photos to Instagram that show the scale of the structure, and Little People, Big World fans commented on the size. According to another post on April 2, 2023, Matt’s taking a break from the new build. He’s headed to Arizona with Caryn Chandler.

“Taking a short (four-day) break from the projects back in Oregon to grab a few days of sunshine down in AZ,” he captioned the post of him and his girlfriend.

Caryn and Matt have a house in Arizona and frequently spend time in the warmer state. The last few seasons of the series showed Matt talking about retiring to Arizona and giving up on Roloff Farms completely due to the amount of work the farm commands. However, given the new building, it doesn’t look like Matt’s at that point just yet.

Caryn Chandler reportedly wants to move to Arizona full-time

“Caryn is planning to move to Arizona full-time, likely by January,” the source told The Sun. “She’s been wanting to relocate there for so long, and she and Matt often stay at their vacation home on weekends, but this would be permanent. She is moving first without Matt to get settled, she’s going to rent her house out in Oregon. They want to start planning for the future.”

The insider added that Caryn no longer wants to film Little People, Big World, mainly due to the family drama in season 24. “Caryn still doesn’t know if Matt is done with the show, but she definitely is and she wants to get away from all the drama going on with the family,” the insider continued.

