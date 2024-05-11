Kate Middleton is a 'ray of light' amid her cancer battle, according to a royal author, but especially so when it comes to her children.

A positive attitude. That’s what Kate Middleton has whenever she’s around Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis amid her ongoing cancer battle. The Princess of Wales is, per a royal author, being “upbeat,” along with her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, whenever their children, ages 10, 9, and 6, are around.

Kate is ‘resolutely cheerful’ around George, Charlotte, and Louis as she continues cancer treatment

According to royal author Christopher Andersen, Kate is a constant “ray of light” in the royal family. “She remains a ray of light in what can often be a suffocatingly stuffy environment behind palace walls,” he told Us Weekly, noting William and Kate’s marriage “has been tumultuous” in the last year due to her health issues.

Kate revealed her diagnosis in a short video clip on March 22, 2024, after an edited photo controversy and months of speculation — plus many conspiracy theories — surrounding her health following abdominal surgery at the start of the year. Not to mention a cancer diagnosis from her father-in-law, King Charles III, in February.

“More than ever, William and Kate have reason to include the children in everything and keep the prevailing mood as upbeat as possible,” Andersen continued. “Despite her challenges, Kate is incapable of being anything but resolutely cheerful around George, Charlotte, and Louis.”

The couple is also believed to be keeping cancer talk at a minimum around the Wales children, not discussing Kate’s condition during their stay in Norfolk, England, following her announcement.

“When they celebrated their twelfth anniversary [in 2023] by releasing a photo of themselves smiling broadly on bicycles,” he told the outlet, “no one could have imagined that a year later, both Kate and the king would be battling cancer.”

In her announcement, Kate said the news came as a “huge shock” and that she’s “getting stronger every day.” The royal mother of three has been on a break from royal duties since undergoing abdominal surgery, having made her most recent official public appearance on Christmas Day 2023.

Kate’s put family first since being diagnosed with cancer

Family’s a top priority for William and Kate and never more so than now. They’re trying not to let the cancer diagnosis “overshadow” their kids’ lives. Along the way, they’ve also increased family time. (Their response has been compared to that of Queen Elizabeth II after Princess Diana’s death.)

William took a step back from royal duties following Kate’s diagnosis, spending time at home in Windsor, England. Meanwhile, George, Charlotte, and Louis have started helping out around the house to make things easier for their mom. Think: lots of handwashing and preparing their own snacks.

Per royal commentator Jack Royston, it’s all part of Kate’s reaction to the cancer. “What matters” to her, he told Sky News, is family, which has become clearer in light of her health.

Kate’s own family has stepped up to help. Her mother, Carole Middleton has even become a Mary Poppins-like figure in the Wales household as a result.

Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis are ‘doing well,’ according to William

As William’s begun carrying out official duties here and there he’s offered the occasional update on Kate. Since promising to “look after” Kate he’s said she and their children are “doing well.”

On April 30, 2024, William attended the opening of James’ Place Newcastle. There, he greeted members of the public, two of whom asked about his family.

“All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well,” William said before complimenting their Union Jack flag and thanking them for being there (via ABC News).

William’s appearance came as his father, King Charles, returned to public duties, visiting a cancer treatment center with Queen Camilla.