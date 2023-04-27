‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Calls Out ‘Negative Nellys’ Ahead of Engagement

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continued to show Matt Roloff’s relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Matt and Caryn knew each other through Roloff Farms and have been together for years, and they finally announced their engagement. Before Matt posted about the news, he called out the “negative Nellys” on his page regarding his new house build. Here’s what he said.

Matt Roloff called out the ‘negative’ fans on his Instagram

Little People, Big World fans are familiar with Matt Roloff’s antics. The reality star frequently posts to Instagram about his plans for Roloff Farms, as he currently owns the entire property. While he’s renting Amy Roloff’s previous farmhouse, he’s also building a new home for him and Caryn Chandler to live in. And the new house looks massive.

“Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning, to be starting on our new house,” Matt posted on March 9. ” … The home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm. It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer.”

Some fans threw shade at Matt for the size of the property. He called them out just one day before his big engagement announcement with Caryn. “Craziest, most fun, and exciting time in my life … yes … it’s exhausting, but life at the ripe old age of 61 is still exhilarating,” he captioned an Instagram post on April 18, 2023. “Building things has always been a passion of mine. Now, I’m having fun. Oh, and the negative Nelly’s out there … sorry you’re not having fun in life.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are planning a 2024 wedding

Matt Roloff’s busy with the new home — and he’ll also be busy planning his wedding to Caryn Chandler. The Little People, Big World star posted the news a day after calling out his “negative” fans.

“She said Yes! #LPBW couple Matt and Caryn are engaged,” the caption on Instagram reads.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Matt told TLC. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Matt and Caryn haven’t revealed any other details regarding their wedding just yet. While the couple might get married on Roloff Farms, they might also head to Arizona for a small gathering. It’s also unclear if they’ll invite Amy Roloff and Chris Marek to the ceremony.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 will likely feature the engagement and new house build

TLC hasn’t officially announced Little People, Big World Season 25, but Amy Roloff said the show will return for at least one more season.

“Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy told fans on Instagram Live. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

Fans can look forward to the engagement news in season 25, and they’ll also see plenty more about the new home on Roloff Farms. As for Amy, she’s searching for a new house, so that will likely be her main storyline. Zach and Tori Roloff will also likely return for at least one more season, though they may leave the series in the near future.

