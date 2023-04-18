‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Reposts Inside Look at Amy Roloff’s House He’s Renting

TLC’s Little People, Big World has covered a lot of ground over the years — and several seasons focused on Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce. After the couple separated, Amy decided to sell her half of Roloff Farms back to Matt. She then moved off of the property, and Matt later decided to put Amy’s farmhouse up for short-term rental. Matt reposted an inside look on April 18, 2023, that shows the farmhouse available for rent.

Matt Roloff reposted photos of the Roloff Farms rental property

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Matt Roloff making major moves with Roloff Farms. While Zach Roloff hoped to own some of the Roloff Farms property, he couldn’t strike a deal with Matt. Then, when Matt tried to sell several acres of Roloff Farms to outsiders, he was unsuccessful. Now, he’s renting the property — and fans can rent Amy Roloff’s farmhouse she lived in for 30 years.

On April 18, 2023, Matt reposted photos of Amy’s home from the iTrip.net Vacation Rentals Instagram. “As it seems I’m out of touch with the significance of the Roloff Farms, I was pleasantly surprised by the Guinness Book of World Records certificate,” the post’s caption reads. “I had already fallen in love the moment I walked in and saw the family portrait, as it greats you when you walk in the door. Have you booked #RoloffFarms yet?”

The photos then show the inside of the farmhouse. The first photo shows the beautiful wood floors and staircase leading to the second floor, and the second photo shows the spacious living room complete with a large sectional couch, huge windows, and a slanted ceiling. Other features include a newly renovated pool and deck, a basketball hoop outdoors, a pool table, and another fully-furnished porch.

How much does it cost to rent the house on Roloff Farms?

Staying at Roloff Farms certainly isn’t cheap. Little People, Big World fans can expect to spend between $556 and $3,198 per night with a three-night minimum. At the lowest price, guests will spend at least $1,668 to stay on the property, according to iTrip Vacations.

With that said, Roloff Farms fits an army. The six-bedroom, 5-and-a-half-bathroom, 5,300-square-foot farmhouse can fit up to 16 people. In addition to the amenities, the location is also premium. The listing on iTrip notes Roloff Farms is just five miles from groceries, shopping, golfing, dining, and spending the day on the beach.

Matt Roloff might repost photos of Amy Roloff’s farmhouse to attract more visitors in the summer 2023 season. As of April 2023, there’s plenty of availability in May, June, August, September, and October 2023.

The rental situation will likely be touched on in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25

Matt Roloff is excited about the Roloff Farms rental plan. He discussed it with Amy and Zach Roloff in Little People, Big World Season 24. While Amy and Zach didn’t approve of Matt renting their old home to strangers, Matt mentioned any Roloff family member can stay on the farm for free at any time.

Fans will likely hear much more about this plan in Little People, Big World Season 25. Amy verified with her Instagram followers that the season is currently filming. And Matt’s also working hard on a huge new home on the property presumably for him and Caryn Chandler to live in. The new season will certainly cover the rental plan and Matt’s current home build.

