‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts ‘Astounding’ Progress on Roloff Farms Mansion

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is over but fans are still curious about what’s happening with Roloff Farms. The end of last season showed Matt Roloff planning to rent Roloff Farms to the public after failing to sell multiple acres of the property. Now, he’s building a new home on the farm and showing his “astounding” progress on Instagram.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff is building a home for himself and Caryn Chandler

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Caryn Chandler doesn’t live on Roloff Farms in 2023. The Little People, Big World star has dated Matt Roloff for several years, but she said that she would never live in Amy Roloff’s old farmhouse on the show.

“I would never live in the big house,” Caryn said. “Ever. Put a pin in that.”

Given this, Matt said he wanted to build a new home on Roloff Farms. “I’ve always wanted to build a house from scratch,” he noted on the show. “I’ve been thinking about this house ever since Amy mentioned that she was going to sell me the south side, so three years.” While Matt was excited about the possibility, Caryn maintained that the farm was still very much Matt’s and didn’t belong to both of them.

Now, Matt’s following through with his plans. The reality TV star posted on Instagram about his progress. “Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning, to be starting on our new house,” he captioned a post on March 9. “@jacobroloff45 is cutting up the logs we have been saving. The home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm … it’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer.”

Matt Roloff posted his ‘astounding’ progress on the Roloff Farms home

Matt Roloff is making serious headway on the Roloff Farms home. On March 19, 2023, he posted an update to Instagram. The update contains multiple photos showing how massive the new house will be once it’s finished.

“The progress is astounding,” Matt captioned the photos. “I love watching a plan come together.”

Fans on Instagram are impressed by the progress. “Matt, it’s amazing how fast it’s being built,” a fan wrote. “I am happy you will have your own home.”

“It would be so cool if you had your own renovation/project show,” another fan commented.

Aside from the size of the home, many Reddit fans aren’t impressed with the design. Jacob Roloff posted a photo to his Instagram Stories showing leaning columns on the home, and some Little People, Big World viewers think the beams make the massive house look like a drive-thru. Other fans explained that Matt might be building slanted beams in order to get more light into the home with additional privacy.

“A house in my mom’s neighborhood has windows like this,” a fan wrote. “More for letting light in and is more private than a standard window.”

Is Roloff Farms still in business?

Pumpkin season has been a big deal on Roloff Farms for many years, but things are looking different for the family this year. Tune in to #LPBW tonight at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/tL9gNKTnUs — TLC Network (@TLC) December 27, 2022

Roloff Farms is still in business despite all of the current construction. Matt Roloff owns all of the farm, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. And it seems his plan to rent Roloff farms to guests has been working well.

“Being able to share the farm is going well with the short-term and I’m also thankful SO many folks are booking ahead for a stay at Roloff Farms!” Matt wrote on Instagram.

Roloff Farms will likely reopen for pumpkin season in fall 2023 as well. And while TLC hasn’t officially renewed the series for another season, Amy Roloff said she’s currently filming.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.