‘Little People, Big World’: New Roloff Farms House Likely Finished by Fall 2023, Matt Roloff Suggests

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the future of Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff hoped to purchase some of Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff, but the father and son couldn’t agree on a price. Now, Matt’s building a new house on the property — and he gave a clue that he’ll finish the build by fall 2023.

Matt Roloff is building a new home on Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Roloff Farms was the main topic of conversation in Little People, Big World Season 24. Zach and Amy Roloff wanted the property to stay within the Roloff family, but Matt Roloff had other ideas. After Zach failed to purchase Roloff Farms, Matt put several acres up for sale. However, when the farm didn’t sell, he decided he would rent the farm for short-term stays, and the Roloffs could also rent it for free.

Now, Matt’s other dream is coming to fruition. He hoped to build a new house on Roloff Farms, mainly because his girlfriend of many years, Caryn Chandler, refused to live in Amy’s old farmhouse. Matt started posting updates on Instagram about the new build in March 2023.

“After five years of planning … that first bit of rebar gets put down .. it’s going to go up fast from here … hopefully,” Matt captioned his post on March 10, 2023. The photo shows the home’s foundation, which looks much more extensive than Amy’s farmhouse.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ star gave a clue that the new house will be finished by fall 2023

Matt Roloff’s new house looks way bigger than Little People, Big World fans anticipated. And he suggested that the build will be finished by fall 2023.

“Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning to be starting on our new house,” he posted to Instagram on March 8, 2023. “@jacobroloff45 is cutting up the logs we have been saving. The home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm. It’s going to be a busy busy spring/summer.”

This post suggests Matt and Jacob Roloff plan on finishing the build by the end of the summer. And given Matt’s other posts, he expects the rest of the house to go up quickly.

With this in mind, fans will likely hear about the new house in the next season of Little People, Big World. TLC hasn’t verified that the show’s returning for another season, but Amy Roloff told fans she’s already filming. Matt’s storyline will likely focus on the new house and Roloff Farms rentals.

How much does it cost to visit Roloff Farms?

Pumpkin season has been a big deal on Roloff Farms for many years, but things are looking different for the family this year. Tune in to #LPBW tonight at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/tL9gNKTnUs — TLC Network (@TLC) December 27, 2022

Matt Roloff’s rental plan for Roloff Farms appears to be working. The property is booked out heavily in 2023. Zach and Amy Roloff said they’d never rent Roloff Farms, but Molly Roloff did.

So, how much does it cost to rent Roloff Farms? According to iTrip Vacations, vacationers can expect to spend between $556 and $3,198 per night with a three-night minimum. The lowest amount someone will spend to stay at Roloff Farms is $1,668. There’s an additional $100 fee per pet for guests hoping to bring their furry friends.

It doesn’t look like the new house will be available for guests to rent. We imagine Matt and Caryn Chandler will live there full-time.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.