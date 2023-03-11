‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts About ‘New House’ on Roloff Farms

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused heavily on Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff hoped to buy several acres of Roloff Farms land from Matt Roloff, but they couldn’t agree on a price. Now, Matt’s building on Roloff Farms property, and he recently posted about the “new house.”

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff posted about building a ‘new house’ on Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff revealed his plans for Roloff Farms at the end of Little People, Big World Season 24. While Zach and Amy Roloff hoped to keep all the farm property in the family, Matt decided to put the farm up for short-term rental. This meant that strangers would rent Amy’s old farmhouse. She understandably hated the idea.

As of 2023, Matt’s idea is in full swing. And he’s now building a new home on Roloff Farms property. He posted a photo to Instagram of Jacob Roloff working the heavy machinery on March 9, 2023.

“The mill man at work … helping his dad cut wood for the new house,” Matt captioned the post.

He posted another photo of lumber on March 9, 2023. “Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning, to be starting on our new house,” Matt captioned the post. “@jacobroloff45 is cutting up the logs we have been saving. The home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm. … It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer.”

Jacob Roloff also posted about the new build

Matt Roloff frequently posts about his plans for Roloff Farms. He let Little People, Big World fans know that his youngest kid, Jacob Roloff, works hard on the property. Jacob no longer films the show but seems to have the closest relationship with Matt now.

Jacob posted photos on Instagram Stories on March 9, 2023, of the new house build. “I’m the mill man now,” he captioned a post that shows the sawmill seen in Matt’s post. In another part of his Stories, Jacob posted that he’s cutting “big” beams for his father’s new house.

So, why the new property on Roloff Farms? Matt previously explained that he wanted to build a new home so that Caryn Chandler would feel comfortable living on the farm property. Caryn said she has zero interest in living in Amy Roloff’s old farmhouse. Additionally, reports suggest Caryn wants to move to Arizona full-time by January 2023.

“Caryn is planning to move to Arizona full-time, likely by January,” a source shared with The Sun. “She’s been wanting to relocate there for so long, and she and Matt often stay at their vacation home on weekends, but this would be permanent.”

How much did Zach Roloff offer Matt Roloff for the farm?

It’s unclear how Zach Roloff feels about Matt Roloff building a new home on Roloff Farms. Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Zach unable to afford Matt’s asking price for the farm. So, how much did Zach offer Matt?

Matt spent around $1,642,000 buying Amy Roloff’s half of Roloff Farms. Zach likely offered Matt around this much, though the exact numbers were never revealed on the show. Matt tried to sell 16 acres of Roloff Farms to the public for $4 million, and he also mentioned he tried selling the land for “half-off” to his kids. This likely means he wanted Zach to pay him $2 million for the farm — $400,000 over Zach’s offer.

