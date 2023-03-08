‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts Roloff Farms Building Update to Instagram Stories

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 heavily focused on the future of Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff wanted to own part of Roloff Farms but couldn’t afford Matt Roloff’s asking price. This left the father and son sour, and Zach gave up his dreams of owning any farm property. On March 6, 2023, Matt posted a video to his Instagram Stories showing construction on Roloff Farms. Here’s what’s going on.

Matt Roloff posted a video to his Instagram Stories showing work done on Roloff Farms

Much work is still going on at Roloff Farms, as evidenced by Matt Roloff’s Instagram Stories. On March 6, 2023, the Little People, Big World star posted a video showing construction on the property.

Matt took the video from his golf cart while a large machine moved across lumber. Jacob Roloff was the one seemingly working the machine from a distance. Given the large piece of wood in the video, it’s clear Matt is building something big. And while he’s likely been planning the project for a while, he might just be starting the build. The video doesn’t show any other progress.

This isn’t the first time Matt’s posted about building up Roloff Farms. On Jan. 20, 2023, he posted another photo with Jacob Roloff on the property. “We’ve been back in Oregon over a week now … repaired some irrigation main lines that broke during the last freeze,” Matt wrote. “We thought we had everything winterized but the one section of pipe we missed (out of miles of underground waterlines) is the one that had some trapped water. Oh well. we have that issue behind us. On to the next winter project. … Busy around the clock when I’m on the farm.”

The ‘Little People, Big World’ star might be building the property for himself and Caryn Chandler

So, what is Matt Roloff building on Roloff Farms? The Little People, Big World star is reportedly working on a new house on the farm where he and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler can live. It’s unclear if that’s what he’s working on in his Instagram Stories, but it seems likely.

Caryn said she didn’t want to live in Amy Roloff’s old house on Roloff Farms. “It’s probably not a good decision for so many reasons,” she explained on the show, according to In Touch Weekly. “If we were to have Thanksgiving here, you know, the kids would come in and have that baggage of Amy cooking in there and now I’m trying … it’s really just the emotions behind it.”

Matt and Caryn talked about building a new home on Roloff Farms where they can reside together. “Building this house, it’s feeling a little more real,” Matt said. “The day I break ground, that’s when we should commit and get engaged.”

Who is living in the big house on Roloff Farms?

So, who is currently living in the big house on Roloff Farms?

It seems Matt Roloff is currently renting the big house for short-term rental. Matt explained in Little People, Big World Season 24 that he would rent Roloff Farms after he failed to sell the acres he put up for sale. Amy and Zach Roloff made their feelings known.

“Matt owns it now, we all know it’s up for short rental,” Amy said on Instagram Live. “I’m not a fan of that. … There’s a little part of me that I wish I would’ve taken that chance, that risk, and bought him out of the farmhouse property.”

“My dad texted us that he’s renting out the house as a short-term rental,” Zach said on the show. “Kind of trying to just numb myself to everything. It’s just irrelevant now.”

