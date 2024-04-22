Zach and Tori Roloff's final episode of 'Little People, Big World' airs Tuesday, April 23 on TLC.

It’s the end of an era. What could be Zach and Tori Roloff’s final episode of Little People, Big World airs Tuesday on TLC. It looks like it will be a bittersweet goodbye for the couple, who confirmed earlier this year that they didn’t plan to return to the show. In a teaser for the season 25 finale, Zach reflects on his fractured relationship with his dad, Matt Roloff, and how his children will have a different kind of upbringing than he did.

Zach Roloff weighs in on relationship with his dad, Matt Roloff

Recent seasons of LPBW have focused heavily on the drama between Zach and Matt. The problems began when Matt decided it was time to sell Roloff Farms. Zach and his wife Tori were interested in purchasing the property. But they were unable to agree on a price that worked for everyone, even after Matt offered his son a family discount. That led to a major falling out between father and son.

As a result of the disagreement, Zach, Tori, and their three kids have been spending less and less time at his dad’s farm. It’s not how Zach expected his children would grow up.

“The farm, it’s not going to be part of our kids’ lives the same way it was mine,” Zach says in the preview (via Instagram).

Zach also hinted that he’d accepted that his relationship with Matt was permanently broken.

“When it comes to my dad, it’s time to move on,” he adds.

Zach and Tori are moving on in other ways as well. In February, they confirmed that they would not return for future seasons of LPBW.

“We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done,” Tori said in a YouTube video posted on Feb. 22. “That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed.”

The tension with Matt was one of “multiple reasons” for the couple’s exit, Zach added.

“They haven’t asked us back, technically,” he explained. “This last cycle was rough. Between the family, the farm deal. We were done with it.”

TLC has not made an announcement about the future of Little People, Big World beyond season 25.

Matt Roloff of ‘Little People, Big World’ still hopes he’ll have a relationship with his grandkids

Unfortunately, Zach and Matt’s feud has affected Matt’s relationship with his son’s kids, whom he doesn’t see as often as he would like.

“I’m always hopeful that Zach and Tori will bring the kids around,” Matt tells his ex-wife Amy her her new husband Chris Marek in the teaser.

Amy – who divorced Matt in 2016 – thinks a reconciliation might still be possible.

“Families go through tough times,” she says in an interview. “And that’s something for them to work on.”

“Who knows what the future holds?” she adds.

As for Matt, he says that despite the conflict, his feelings for his son haven’t changed.

“I’m always going to love the kids,” he says. “All of them.”

The Little People, Big World Season 25 finale airs Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

