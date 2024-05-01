Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is offering more insight into the drama surrounding the sale of Roloff Farms.

When Matt decided not to sell his multi-acre property to his son, Zach Roloff, it drove a wedge between the pair. The fallout over the failed real estate deal was a major storyline in the recent seasons of the family’s TLC show and generated plenty of commentary for fans. Some slammed Matt for putting financial considerations over family. Others criticized Zach for demanding a handout from his dad in the form of a heavily discounted price on the property.

The 25th – and possibly final – season of Little People, Big World wrapped up on April 23. Now, Matt is “officially not under a contract NDA,” he revealed on social media, which means he is free to shed some more light on what’s really going on with the family farms. He says the situation is more complicated than what was depicted on the show.

Matt Roloff says the situation with farm sale was ‘incredibly complex’

Matt got candid about his controversial decision about the farm in a lengthy Facebook post.

The drama began in the fall of 2021 when Zach and his twin brother Jeremy Roloff both expressed interest in purchasing the family home where they grew up, which sits on the farm property.

“As twins they have always been super competitive but this was one situation that I couldn’t let one win over the other,” Matt shared. “As a father it was extraordinarily complex and I can’t say I handled it without some mistakes and missteps.”

Not only were two of Matt’s four kids interested in buying the house, but he also had to deal with some “incredibly strict rules about dividing land up and splitting … property based on zoning laws.”

“Money, retirement concerns, loan terms and maintenance responsibility all played a role,” Matt added. “But fairness to all four (4) of my kids and all grandkids played and weighted the heaviest.”

As seen on the show, Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, made an offer on the farm. But Matt refused to sell at the price they were willing to pay.

“Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand,” Matt said in a 2021 episode of Little People, Big World when discussing his and his son’s conversation about the farm’s future.

Zach and Tori ultimately purchased their own small farm property in Washington State in 2021. Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, also bought their own farm. Meanwhile, Matt put the farm on the market. When it didn’t sell, he converted the house to a short-term rental. He’s since relisted the property multiple times but has yet to find a buyer.

The ‘LPBW’ star is glad his kids found ‘their independence’

While hurt feelings from the failed farm deal left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, Matt seemed to think it had all worked out for the best.

“Jer and Zach each figured out (in their own timing) that the idea of breaking away from me and the farm (as you all know it over past many years) and individually establish their own homesteads… build their own dreams … bridges… barns …shops and projects,” he wrote. “My heart is full to see that process in progress– It hasn’t been easy … especially all while being filmed…and sometimes even very painful.. but in the end it’s all been productive.”

However, Matt did admit that with the benefit of “hindsight” he “would change several of my processes.”

“I believe the results are better and I love watching ALL the kids find their independence and passions on their own terms,” he wrote.

Jacob Roloff now lives on Roloff Farms

Ultimately, it was Matt’s youngest son Jacob Roloff who has ended up taking the most active role in running Roloff Farms. The property has been split in two. The “big house” that was seen in the show is now a vacation rental that Matt has put on the market, along with 16 acres of surrounding land. Meanwhile, Matt and his fiancée Caryn Chandler live in a new home on an adjacent 90-acre property, along with Jacob, his wife, and their young son.

“Our youngest who broke away from ‘the crazy train’ early to go see the world now in a poetic turn of events has returned with his family to an open canvas of opportunity,” Matt wrote.

“I understand if you’ve been watching LPBW ‘since the beginning’… you are not as connected to the stories and lives of our 3 average height children,” he added. “But please know they exist and matter as all 4 of our kids do in the grand scheme of the farm.”

Matt added that he still plans on running Roloff Farms annual pumpkin festival in the fall. He invited fans of Little People, Big World to stop by and see the farm for themselves.

“Come see us in October,” he wrote. “You get to see all this first hand.”

