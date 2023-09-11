'Little People, Big World' fans know that Roloff Farms is back up for sale in 2023, and Caryn Chandler's son says this is why.

Fans eagerly await details regarding TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25, as a lot has happened in the Roloff family since the last season aired. Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are engaged, and while Matt rented Roloff Farms out for short-term rental, he relisted the farm in August 2023. Here’s why Matt is back to selling Roloff Farms, according to Caryn Chandler’s son.

Why ‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff is selling Roloff Farms, according to Caryn Chandler’s son

The fate of Roloff Farms has been extensively discussed in Little People, Big World. In season 24, Zach Roloff expressed disappointment to Matt Roloff, as he hoped to own some of the farm property with Tori Roloff. Unfortunately, Zach and Matt couldn’t agree on a price, leaving Zach empty-handed. Matt then put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale in May 2022. After the farm didn’t sell, he removed the listing and put the farm up for short-term rental.

Now, Matt’s at it again. He relisted Roloff Farms for sale in August 2023. While he was once selling 16 acres for $4 million, he slashed the price down to $3,395,000.

Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor Chandler, spoke to The Sun about Matt’s decision to relist. According to Connor, Matt’s rentals worked, but he wanted more.

“As far as I’ve heard about the Airbnb, it went really well, but they just decided that they’re going to stop that and choose some land that they don’t want to get rid of and sell it with the house and get rid of it,” Connor explained. “My mom stated that they’re going to sell 16 acres of the farm, and that’s including the big house that was rented. He’s keeping about 90 acres, which his new house will rest on. And that does contain most of the barns, and the pumpkin patch will remain open per usual every October. He’s just looking to downsize the workload.”

Connor continued by stating he thinks his mother and Matt have a lot “on their plate,” so they’d like to lighten the load. “A farm alone without a TV show and a pumpkin patch is a lot to take care of,” Connor stated. “He has good workers helping him out, but it’s just a lot; he’s a busy man. They got a lot going on with the new house and moving and all this stuff. So, I think they’re just looking to get a little off their plate.”

Zach Roloff isn’t hosting private tours during Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season in 2023

Little People, Big World fans can get excited for pumpkin season 2023 on Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff continues to post about pumpkin season on Instagram, as he began prepping for the event in the summer of 2023. But the upcoming season will miss private tours — a staple typically hosted by Zach Roloff.

“We have decided that private tours will not be offered this year,” Matt posted, according to The Sun. “But, good news! You get to see so much of the farm on our wagon tours, and you’ll have a high chance of meeting Matt or Amy during the day at our pumpkin festival.”

Caryn Chandler’s son fueled rumors that Zach and Tori Roloff aren’t returning to film Little People, Big World Season 25. And Zach’s absence from pumpkin season continues to make fans wonder about his relationship with Matt.

