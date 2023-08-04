Matt Roloff's expanding the pumpkin patch on Roloff Farms while also putting the farm back up for sale. Here's the latest in 'Little People, Big World' news.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 will be here before fans know it. Meanwhile, Matt Roloff is making major changes to Roloff Farms. Not only did he put Roloff Farms back on the market, but he also plans to expand the farm’s pumpkin patch for pumpkin season in 2023. Here’s what Matt teased to his Instagram followers.

Matt Roloff said the Roloff Farms pumpkin patch will be expanded for pumpkin season in 2023

Matt Roloff has big changes coming for Roloff Farms. The Little People, Big World star provided an update on Instagram on Aug. 1, 2023.

“A very quick weekend trip to Arizona to be with my beautiful amazing mother on the one-year anniversary of Ron ‘Papa’ Roloff’s sudden passing last year,” Matt captioned a post showing his family sitting down for a meal with Caryn Chandler. “… Now, time to race back to the farm and get the Big 95-acre pumpkin patch expansion project into full gear. Between the house and the October pumpkin festival … I’ve got the next eight weeks cut out for me. Very thankful for Jacob’s new team to help get this all ready for you first week of October — be ready.”

Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season opens on Oct. 1, 2023, and ends by the end of the month. While details on this year’s events remain slim, fans are hopeful that they’ll get to see their favorite stars working on the farm property during pumpkin season. Unfortunately, Amy Roloff already shared that she plans on having a reduced role this year.

“I may only be there one day a weekend instead of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Amy shared on Facebook Live. “I don’t know. Or maybe I’ll be there Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we’ll take one Saturday off because a lot of times October is a great month, great weather, and we missed a lot of motorcycle riding last year and the year before. Most likely, I’ll be a part of pumpkin season. So, if you guys are coming out for that, it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed. It’s part of the hospitality in me that I try to be. And I really just enjoy meeting everyone.”

The ‘Little People, Big World’ star put Roloff Farms back on the market

Pumpkin season aside, Matt Roloff is making a lot of changes to Roloff Farms. The Little People, Big World star reenlisted the farm in 2023. He took down the initial listing in October 2022 and turned part of the property into a vacation rental. Now, it’s back up for sale for $3,395,000 — down from $4 million.

It’s unclear how the listing may affect pumpkin season in 2023. Additionally, Jacob Roloff currently lives on the farm property, so this may affect his living situation.

