TLC’s Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff continues to show the ins and outs of Roloff Farms in 2023. Matt is the sole owner of Roloff Farms, though two of his sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff, hoped to purchase some of Amy Roloff’s former half of the property. It’s confirmed that Zach and Amy’s youngest son, Jacob Roloff, live on Roloff Farms full-time. Here’s what his wife, Isabel Roloff, said.

Ex-‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jacob and Isabel Roloff live on Roloff Farms full-time

It’s official: Jacob and Isabel Roloff live on Roloff Farms. Isabel made the announcement in her newsletter that was released on July 26, 2023. The newsletter takes the title “Life on the farm.”

“Hi, friends,

You all know how much I value transparency, so I wanted to get real with ya’ll and answer the most common question I get: Yes, we do live on the farm,” she wrote.

Little People, Big World fans suspected that Jacob and Isabel lived on Roloff Farms’ property. A fan asked Matt Roloff about the situation on his July 14, 2023, Instagram post. “Are Jacob and Izzy living on the farm?” the fan asked.

Another fan seemed to have the answer. “They live in a camper trailer on the back edge of the property,” a fan noted.

Matt frequently posts photos and videos showing Jacob assisting with the new house build on the farm. While Isabel denied living on the farm in the past, she’s ready to reveal the truth now.

In early July 2023, Matt Roloff posted photos of Roloff Farms and Jacob to his Instagram. According to his post, Jacob and Isabel are lending a hand with setting up Roloff Farms’ upcoming pumpkin season.

“Setting up pumpkin season for 2023 has quickly become the high priority here at @rolofffarms with @jacobroloff45, @izzyroloff, and @carynchandler1,” Matt captioned the post. “So many new things being planned and built for your enjoyment this October … key decisions made today, lower entry fees and make more fun!”

A source alleged the couple is living on Roloff Farms to ‘save money’

Before Little People, Big World fans could confirm that Jacob and Isabel Roloff lived on Roloff Farms, a source claimed they made the farm their permanent residency to save money for the future.

“Jacob and Isabel are living on the farm full time,” a source shared with The Sun. “They were renting a place previously and are saving up while on the farm. [Jacob and Isabel] are living there to save money and help out on the farm. The rest of the family doesn’t mind, as Matt and Caryn get along so well with them.”

With Jacob and Isabel on the farm, some fans wonder if they’ll appear in Little People, Big World Season 25. While the couple hasn’t spoken, we doubt they will. Jacob condemned the show in the past and swore never to partake in reality TV again.

