TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the divide within the Roloff family over Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff currently owns all of the farm property despite several of his sons hoping to make a purchase. More recently, Matt told his Instagram followers that Jacob Roloff has been taking on a bigger role within Roloff Farms. Here’s what he posted.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff said Jacob Roloff is taking on a ‘larger role’ on Roloff Farms

Jacob Roloff has been helping Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff with Roloff Farms. Matt posts photos and videos of all the work that’s currently happening on the farm, including the build of his new home. Jacob, his youngest son who’s condemned the series and vowed never to take part in reality TV again, is now hard at work. Jacob’s wife, Isabel Rock, also contributes.

Matt posted a series of photos to Instagram on July 12, 2023. The photos showed him kissing his soon-to-be-wife, Caryn Chandler. They also showed him in a pool in Arizona. The final photo in the series featured Amy Roloff and Chris Marek sitting next to Matt and Caryn.

“A quick summary: The farm is in full swing as @jacobroloff45 and @isabelsofiarock take larger and larger roles managing the day-to-day allowing Caryn and I to spend more time in Arizona checking in on our folks and working towards retirement,” Matt captioned the post. “@amyjroloff and Chris worked like crazy with Caryn and me to put on a super fun event a few weeks back. I would tell you all more … but eventually, you’ll see it for yourself.”

It sounds like Jacob will have a serious role in setting up pumpkin season on the farm in 2023. On July 17, 2023, Matt posted again about Jacob’s role. “Setting up pumpkin season for 2023 has quickly become the high priority here at @rolofffarms with @jacobroloff45, @izzyroloff, and @carynchandler1,” he wrote. “So many new things being planned and built for your enjoyment this October.”

Matt Roloff did not sell any part of Roloff Farms to Zach or Jeremy Roloff

While Jacob Roloff spends a lot of time on Roloff Farms, the rest of Matt Roloff’s kids do not. Zach Roloff explained in Little People, Big World Season 24 that he hoped to purchase some part of Amy Roloff’s previous half of Roloff Farms. But he and Matt couldn’t agree on a price. This put a serious strain on their relationship, and Zach and Tori Roloff eventually moved to Battle Ground, Washington.

Jeremy Roloff no longer makes appearances on Little People, Big World, but he hinted on social media that he no longer intended to purchase Roloff Farms.

It’s unclear how far Jacob’s involvement with the farm goes. Perhaps he will be the Roloff child to carry on the Roloff Farms legacy.

