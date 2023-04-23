‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Might Buy Roloff Farms, Evidence Suggests

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused on the future of Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff hoped to own part of Roloff Farms, but he couldn’t strike a deal with Matt Roloff. Now, some evidence points to Jacob Roloff potentially owning Roloff Farms. Here’s what’s going on.

Jacob Roloff’s lifestyle company shut down as he continues to work on Roloff Farms

Jacob Roloff is no longer on Little People, Big World, but he seems closer to Matt Roloff than ever. Season 24 of the series showed Matt Roloff’s serious falling out with Zach Roloff due to their disagreements regarding Roloff Farms. Ultimately, Zach gave up his dream of owning Roloff Farms and moved to Washington with Tori Roloff. Now, Matt often features Jacob on his Instagram, as Jacob’s helping Matt build a new house on the farm property.

“Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning, to be starting on our new house,” Matt posted to Instagram on March 9, 2023. “@jacobroloff45 is cutting up the logs we have been saving. The home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm. It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer.”

It looks like Jacob might be putting most of his efforts into Roloff Farms. The Sun reports his and Isabel Roloff’s company, Rock & Roloff, LLC, shut down. The couple started the company, which focused on photography and other creative endeavors, in 2018. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office had the company dissolved in May 2020.

Is he buying Roloff Farm? He says no despite the evidence

Jacob Roloff allowing his creative business to go under might be a sign that he’s ready to take over Roloff Farms. He and Matt Roloff continue to post evidence to Instagram that shows he’s on the property regularly either helping build Matt’s new home or helping build and maintain other structures. Despite the evidence, Jacob maintains that he has no plans of owning property anytime soon.

“I am not a property owner and have no prospects of becoming one,” the ex-Little People, Big World star told a fan on Instagram, according to The Sun.

While Jacob might not want to own Roloff Farms anytime soon, the opportunity might still be available to him — especially since he and his wife allegedly live on the property. “Jacob and Isabel are living on the farm full time,” and insider told The Sun in October 2022. “They were renting a place previously and are saving up while on the farm. [Jacob and Isabel] are living there to save money and help out on the farm. The rest of the family doesn’t mind, as Matt and Caryn get along so well with them.”

Why is Jacob Roloff no longer on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Little People, Big World fans hoping to see Jacob Roloff on the show will be disappointed. He made it clear he’s never returning to the series.

In 2016, Jacob shared why he left. “For me, noticing how the agenda of the crew doesn’t work well with the health and happiness of our family is what made me decide quite a while ago that I would not be a part of it as soon as I was able,” he wrote on Instagram. But there was more to the story. He later wrote on Instagram that he was molested by a producer on the show.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words,” Jacob posted to Instagram. “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

