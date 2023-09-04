'Little People, Big World' fans shouldn't expect to see Caryn Chandler engage in conflict. According to her son, she avoids it.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 is likely coming soon, and Caryn Chandler will appear on the show with Matt Roloff. Matt and Caryn are engaged, and they had a controversial start to their relationship due to Matt’s divorce from Amy Roloff. Recently, Caryn’s son said that she “avoids any conflict.”

‘Little People, Big World’ star Caryn Chandler ‘avoids any conflict,’ according to her son

Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler is on the show to stay, especially with her recent engagement to Matt Roloff. Caryn worked on Roloff Farms when she met Matt, and their love blossomed over time. While Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids have always been featured in the series, Caryn’s kids never appear. But Caryn’s son, Connor Chandler, has a history of legal issues.

In January 2020, Connor was arrested and charged with harassment against Caryn. He also dealt with drug issues, as he developed an addiction to Xanax. “Rehab never helped,” Connor told The Sun. “I ended up getting clean after I turned 18 and on my own once I was off probation. It just happened. One day, I was done, tired of living that life.”

More recently, Connor split from his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Washam. They share a 2-year-old son. Connor and Ashley engaged in a messy custody battle, and at one point, Connor couldn’t see his son, Liam, for six months. During this time, Caryn could see her grandson when Connor couldn’t. And Connor noted that Caryn didn’t deal with conflict very well.

“My mom doesn’t work well with conflict; she just avoids any conflict,” Connor shared with The Sun. “So, when Ashley and I couldn’t come to an agreement with Liam, she kind of just stayed out of it, which I respect.”

“Now, don’t get me wrong, I would be able to see him for five minutes, once or twice, probably throughout those six months when I got home from work,” Connor continued. “[Caryn] was walking him out to the car to take him home. She wanted to give me that, though, for those just few seconds.”

Caryn Chandler and Amy Roloff had issues in the past

Little People, Big World fans grew to love Caryn Chandler through the years. But she was initially villainized due to Amy Roloff’s allegations. In Amy’s memoir, she detailed how Matt Roloff developed a close relationship with someone who worked at Roloff Farms, and Amy insinuated that Matt cheated during their marriage. Many fans assumed Amy wrote about Caryn without naming her.

In the series, Caryn also made it clear that she doesn’t want anything to do with Amy, though the two never had any public spats that turned ugly. In the show, Caryn told Matt she doesn’t want to live on Roloff Farms, as that’s where he lived with Amy. And a source told The Sun that Caryn doesn’t want Amy at her and Matt’s wedding.

“The wedding would be a huge family affair, but Amy would not be invited,” the source shared. “That’s a big fat no. Caryn seriously dislikes her.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

