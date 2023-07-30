Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler's wedding will be 'elopement-style' -- at least, that's what Matt told a 'Little People, Big World' fan.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 is coming soon, as the cast members have hinted that the cameras are rolling. In recent months, Matt Roloff shared the big news with his Instagram followers. He asked Caryn Chandler to marry him, and they’re officially engaged. What comes next for the happy couple? Here’s what Matt said about an “elopement-style” wedding.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff said an ‘elopement-style’ wedding is in his future

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler began dating in 2017 — the year after Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce. Little People, Big World fans saw Matt and Caryn’s relationship develop. Caryn and Matt initially met when Caryn managed Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season, and they hit it off from there.

Since Amy Roloff and Chris Marek tied the knot, fans wondered when Matt and Caryn would make their way down the aisle. Finally, in April 2023, Matt popped the question — and Caryn said yes.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Matt told People. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Matt and Caryn have kept quiet about their wedding arrangements — but Matt recently told a fan that he’s planning on marrying Caryn “elopement-style.” On July 12, 2023, Matt posted a photo to Instagram of himself, Caryn, Amy, and Chris on Roloff Farms. ” … @amyjroloff and Chris worked like crazy with Caryn and me to put on a super fun event a few weeks back,” he captioned the post. “I would tell you all more … but eventually, you’ll see it for yourself.”

A fan commented, “When’s the wedding??!!”

Matt answered, “We haven’t set any dates yet. Will be super small, like elopement style.”

Will Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler invite Amy Roloff?

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler haven’t yet divulged any details about their wedding guest list. So, will fellow Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff get an invite?

Given what Matt said about the “elopement-style” wedding, it seems unlikely. Additionally, Amy didn’t invite Matt or Caryn to her marriage to Chris Marek. While Amy utilized Roloff Farms for the ceremony, Matt and Caryn weren’t allowed to come.

“It wasn’t anything against Matt or Caryn, but it made it more comfortable for the kids and for the guests,” Marek told Us Weekly in November 2021. “Especially for the kids, that would have been awkward for Amy and Matt’s kids. Which one are they supposed to be happy for? I just think it would have been a lot of mixed emotions for them to be there together.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.