Caryn Chandler's son, Connor Chandler, has a history of legal trouble. Here's what to know about the 'Little People, Big World' star's son.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 will show plenty of Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff’s engagement. Matt proposed to Caryn in 2023, and the two are planning their wedding. Unfortunately, Caryn’s son, Connor Chandler, is making headlines for his legal battles. Here’s Connor’s history of legal troubles.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Caryn Chandler has a son who’s currently in a custody battle

Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler continue to make headlines over their relationship. But now, Caryn’s son, Connor Chandler, is back in the news. Connor’s ex-girlfriend, Ashley Washam, filed for sole custody of their 2-year-old son in November 2022. More recently, Connor’s been accused of threatening Ashley and their child.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Ashley stated, “I am requesting supervised parenting time due to his recent threats against Liam and I and previous threats in the past.” She added that she feels she shouldn’t have to provide contact information because of Connor’s alleged “threats to show up at [her] residence, to knock on windows and/or doors.”

In December 2022, Connor denied “the petitioner receives sole custody. I request joint custody. I deny that any supervision is supervised.” Connor reportedly asked for 50/50 custody of their son. He also denied that a child support amount was finalized until the court ordered a joint custody plan.

“I agree to pursue treatment for this so I can develop a healthy relationship with my son,” he continued.

The Oregon Division of Child Support filed a judgment on June 6, 2023, ordering Connor to pay $799 monthly for his son and $4,794.00 in back child support.

Matt Roloff’s soon-to-be ‘stepson’ has gone through legal troubles in the past

This isn’t the first time Little People, Big World fans have heard of Connor Chandler’s legal troubles. In January 2020, Connor was arrested and charged with two counts of harassment against Caryn Chandler. In May of that same year, he received two additional charges. They included “attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon” and “did unlawfully and intentionally damage property, the property of Caryn Chandler,” according to The Sun.

Later that year, in August 2020, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he didn’t appear for his settlement conference. Police arrested Connor while he partied at a motel.

“When we arrested him, he was checked into a motel,” a spokesperson for the Oregon police department stated at the time. The front desk called stating the tenants were disruptive. They were partying it sounds like. … There were a lot of people in the motel room. When we showed up we ran everyone and he was in the room. He was arrested on the warrant.”

Connor spoke on the arrest. “I gave them my name, and they told me I had a warrant; I was so confused,” he said of the motel situation. “They sent mail to the wrong address I’m legally not even allowed at, stating my court date changed, so I didn’t even know I had a warrant at the time.”

Additionally, Connor spoke to The Sun about his past drug addiction. He said he developed an addiction to Xanax and was hospitalized 12 times for overdosing.

“Rehab never helped,” he stated. “I ended up getting clean after I turned 18 and on my own once I was off probation. It just happened. One day, I was done, tired of living that life.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler plan to get married in 2024

Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler don’t discuss Caryn’s son, Connor Chandler, on the show. Instead, they’re busily preparing for their wedding day.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Matt shared with TLC. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Fans watching the next season will undoubtedly hear more details. It’s unclear if Caryn’s kids will film with TLC for the couple’s wedding day.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.