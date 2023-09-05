Caryn Chandler's son says Zach and Tori Roloff likely won't appear in 'Little People, Big World' Season 25. Here's what's going on.

Fans can’t wait to hear more about TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25. Season 24 illuminated the issues between Matt and Zach Roloff over Roloff Farms. While Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to own some of Roloff Farms, they couldn’t agree with Matt on a price. And now that Zach and Tori are living in Washington, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor Chandler, says they’re “probably” not in the show’s next season.

Fans expect to see Zach and Tori Roloff in Little People, Big World Season 25, but Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor Chandler, says the couple might not appear.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue, and they just want to do their own thing,” Connor shared with The Sun. “I do believe, no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

Zach and Tori Roloff lived near Roloff Farms in Oregon before moving to Battle Ground, Washington, in 2021. In season 24 of Little People, Big World, fans saw the fallout between Zach and Matt Roloff. Zach hoped to purchase some of Roloff Farms for his family, but Matt didn’t want to cut Zach a deal on the price. This created a severe rift between the father and son and resulted in Zach and Tori leaving the state.

Matt and Zach appear to be back on speaking terms in 2023. But Connor told The Sun that Zach and Tori rarely visit Oregon. “Based off what I know, maybe twice a year,” he shared. “You know, they moved, obviously, they moved away, and just with all the indifferences, they’re kind of doing their own thing.”

While Zach and Tori might not appear in Little People, Big World Season 25, Caryn, Matt, and Amy Roloff all said they were currently filming. It’s unclear what the show would look like without Zach, Tori, and their children.

Tori Roloff hinted at not returning to the show

This isn’t the first time fans heard about Zach and Tori Roloff potentially not returning for Little People, Big World Season 25. In December 2022, Tori told a fan on her Instagram Stories that her time on the show was “coming to a close.”

“How long do you plan to be on television?” the fan asked.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori wrote.

Additionally, in March 2023, Tori posted to Instagram about “big changes” in her life. “There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she wrote. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever! This summer is going to be a lot of fun but also a lot of growth!!”

That said, some evidence suggests that Zach and Tori are still filming with TLC. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next season.

