‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Gives More Evidence She Doesn’t Care if Producers Drop Her

TLC’s Little People, Big World fans are curious about what’s next with the show. Season 24 left the Roloff family on a sour note, as Zach and Tori Roloff were estranged from Matt Roloff after the issues with Roloff Farms. More recently, Tori’s hinting at exiting the show. And she just gave additional evidence to suggest she doesn’t care if producers drop her completely.

Tori Roloff added evidence to her Instagram Stories to suggest she doesn’t care what producers think

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff hasn’t been shy in saying she’s ready to move forward without reality TV. While Zach and Tori enjoyed filming with TLC for many years, they’re ready to do something else — especially after the Roloff Farms drama in season 24.

Tori gave a clue in March 2023 that fans should prepare for “big changes” with their family. “There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever! This summer is going to be a lot of fun but also a lot of growth!!”

Then, on April 5, 2023, she asked fans to send her their unpopular opinions, and she reposted them on her Instagram Stories. One fan wrote, “Reality TV is overrated.”

Instead of defending Little People, Big World (or not responding to the opinion), she simply replied with three crying-laughing emojis. This gives the energy that she may agree with the sentiment despite what production may think.

Some cast members reportedly want the show to continue, but not Tori Roloff

Tori Roloff continues to make it clear that she’s ready to say goodbye to Little People, Big World. But not every cast member feels this way. Amy Roloff mentioned she hopes to see the series continue.

“There’s definitely some things in the episodes that I was not really a fan of participating in or doing,” Amy said during an Instagram Live segment in January 2023. “It’s kind of one of the things about doing the show. I would love for it to continue on ….”

Matt Roloff also reportedly hopes to keep filming. Unfortunately, his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, might not feel the same way.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama.”

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ coming back in 2023?

TLC has yet to confirm Little People, Big World Season 25. But Amy Roloff told her Instagram followers during a Live segment that she’s filming, which is enough to convince fans that the show is carrying on with or without Tori Roloff.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy said. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

There’s a chance that Zach and Tori will continue to participate in the series as long as Zach’s parents keep it going, as it serves as a steady paycheck. But after another season or two, they’ll more than likely exit.

