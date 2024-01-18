An announcement that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, had surgery that would keep her away from her duties to the crown for at least two months shocked royal watchers. However, one royal correspondent believes there is more to the story. They claim there are alarming details and “worrying truths” in Kensington Palace’s announcement.

Royal correspondent: Kensington Palace can’t ‘spin’ Kate Middleton’s health concerns

Daniela Elser, a royal correspondent for News.com.au, has concerns about the Kensington Palace announcement describing Kate Middleton’s current health condition. She believes the palace cannot “spin” or “reframe” the health concerns surrounding the Princess of Wales.

“No matter how measured the tone of the press release put out by Kensington Palace, there is no way that they can spin this or reframe it to make it any less worrying,” she wrote. “In fact, the opposite is true with one particular line in the otherwise bland statement that casts today’s Kate news in an even more concerning light.”

Elser referred to the third and final paragraph of the message: “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.” She believes that while the palace statement claims her surgery was planned, it could not have been scheduled that far in advance if she already had “upcoming engagements” locked in.

She continued, “I can’t think of another occasion in recent history when senior members of the royal family have wholly taken themselves off the board so suddenly and for such a lengthy period. All of this is perturbing.”

Kate Middleton’s recovery period is the second longest for a royal in recent memory

Kate Middleton’s recovery period from her recent abdominal surgery could keep her in the hospital for upwards of two weeks | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Daniela Elser compared the recovery periods for senior royals hospitalized in recent memory. She believes that Kate Middleton’s is the second longest at almost two weeks for the royals in the House of Windsor.

The longest was Prince Philip in 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh spent 28 days in the hospital following a heart operation in March of that year.

When Queen Elizabeth had knee surgery in 2003, she only spent two nights in King Edward VII Hospital. In late November 2021, the queen spent one night hospitalized.

Elser noted that Kate’s other hospitalizations were related to childbirth. She stayed overnight in the hospital after the birth of Prince George. After giving birth to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales went home the same day.

Kate was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum in 2012. At that time, the princess was only an inpatient for three nights.

Royal watchers are concerned and questioning the royal announcement

In the caption of the Kensington Palace Instagram announcement, royal watchers shared their concerns. They, too, questioned the statement’s wording regarding Kate Middleton’s health.

“Prayers to the Princess of Wales. As a nurse, no one stays in the hospital for 10-14 days unless it’s serious,” one follower wrote. “Hoping this is so she can heal and recover without the world and media bothering her, not because of the seriousness of surgery. And prayers for her and Prince William’s children, I am sure will miss their mum.”

“Wishing Her Royal Highness a restful and speedy recovery. Sweet Princess Catherine is a tough one, don’t you worry, dear Prince William,” a second follower penned.

“Wishing the Princess of Wales a Speedy recovery. Prayers that everyone keeps the situation normal and calm for the children. I hope everyone respects her privacy at this time,” a third royal watcher shared.

Finally, a fourth Instagram user wrote, “Very best wishes to the princess she will be very missed but her health is so much more important than being ‘seen’ so rest up and get healthy.”

No further information has been released by Kensington Palace regarding Kate Middleton’s health.