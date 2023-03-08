Kate Middleton: Why Her Royal Title Differs From Others in The House of Windsor

Kate Middleton‘s royal title is quite different from other royal family members. The Princess of Wales’ formal title represents her senior royal duties across the Commonwealth. And the list keeps growing. Her husband, Prince William, is now the first in line to ascend to the United Kingdom’s throne. However, Kate’s titles differ from others in the House of Windsor. Here’s the mystery behind why they are so different.

Kate Middleton was not royalty when she became the Duchess of Cambridge

Upon meeting Prince William as college students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, Kate Middleton was not royalty. However, she and William became good friends whose relationship turned romantic.

While the student body knew Prince William was the heir to the United Kingdom’s throne, Kate was just another student at the university. However, her family’s wealth leveled Kate above other students, who were a mix of wealthy and middle-class peers.

After graduating in 2005, Kate and William continued to date while she worked at her family’s business, Party Pieces, as a buyer for a British retailer called Jigsaw. Per Marie Claire, Kate’s regular entry-level job at Jigsaw was as a personal assistant. Her job tasks included running errands and bringing tea and snacks to the talent on photo shoots.

However, as Kate and William’s relationship grew more serious, Kate began integrating herself more and more into the royal family. Over 10 years, she learned the ways of royal life and was more than prepared when she and William became engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in April 2011. That day she was given the title Duchess of Cambridge.

But, her title remained different from other senior royals. This is why.

Here’s why Kate Middleton’s title is different than other royals

Kate Middleton’s royal title differs from other royals born into aristocracy. Therefore, most incorrectly address her.

Kate is regularly referred to as Princess Catherine or Princess Kate. Her correct royal name is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Since she was not born into the British royal family, her first name is followed, instead of preceded, by her title.

Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was technically called Diana, Princess of Wales. Although born into an aristocratic family, Diana did not have a formal title until her father became Earl Spencer. She was then called Lady Diana Spencer.

Sarah Ferguson also had a title similar to Kate upon marrying Prince Andrew in 1986. She was called Sarah, Duchess of York, a title she retains.

Upon marrying Prince Harry in 2018, the former actor Meghan Markle became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

How many royal titles does Kate Middleton hold?

Kate Middleton holds many royal titles as a senior member of the royal family. She retains the titles of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate inherited the Duchess of Cornwall title from King Charles III”s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, when she ascended to Queen Consort. In 2022, William gave his wife the title of Colonel of the Irish guards. The princess is the first woman and second-ever royal behind William to assume the honorary military role.

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth named Kate patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League—a position formerly held by Prince Harry before his 2020 resignation from senior royal duties.

Kate’s titles in Scotland are Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester. These titles were inherited from her mother-in-law Camilla, Queen Consort, reported Harpers Bazaar. Kate’s regional titles in Northern Ireland are Countess of Carrick and Baroness of Renfrew.

Kate Middleton will retain these many royal titles until her husband, Prince William, ascends to the throne upon his father’s death, King Charles III.