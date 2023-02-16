Meghan Markle Isn’t ‘Cinderella’: Read Her Tig Blog Post About Being a ‘Princess of Power’ and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle‘s blog, The Tig, may be defunct, but its content lives on. A 2014 blog post about Kate Middleton again debunks Meghan’s claim she knew very little about the royal family before meeting Prince Harry. Also, in an eerie foreshadowing of her future, she said she would choose to be a Princess of Power,” not “Cinderella.”

Meghan Markle’s claims that she knew little about the royal family continue to be in question

The Tig was where Meghan shared her thoughts about food, travel, fashion, and beauty. The website’s name came from her favorite wine, Tignanello. However, the nickname became more than just an homage to the alcoholic beverage.

She said in a statement published by People Magazine that the title meant much more than that. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ The Tig is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

It was within the blog’s space that Meghan briefly discussed the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, this post contradicts the former actor’s claim that she didn’t know much about the royal family before marrying into it.

“I didn’t do any research about what that would mean,” Meghan said of Prince Harry’s background, as reported by The Sun. “I didn’t feel any need to because everything I needed to know he was sharing with me. Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

The Tig was launched the same year Meghan Markle expressed her views on Kate and William’s 2011 royal wedding. The blog post suggests she knew more about the storied family than she previously let on.

In a 2014 blog post, Meghan Markle was ‘all about She-Ra,’ Princess of Power, then ‘Cinderella’

In a Tig blog post dated July 7, 2014, Meghan Markle took a stance on royal weddings. Her opinion was intertwined with an interview with Lybian Princess Alia Al-Senussi.

“Little girls dream of being princesses,” Meghan wrote in the post. She claims, however, “I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.”

She-Ra is the heroine alter ego of Princess Adora and the twin sister of He-Man (Prince Adam). The character is a mythical sword-wielding princess.

In her blog intro, Meghan discussed the idea of princesses. She penned, “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy.”

“Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Meghan continued.

An introduction to the work of and an interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi followed these remarks. Meghan admitted she had a “pinch me, I’m emailing with a princess moment.”

Little did Meghan know when she wrote that particular passage, she would complete the circle of her remarks by marrying into a royal family and, along with her husband, Prince Harry, shaking it to its core. Meghan and Harry spoke out about injustices she experienced by the clan and the press, whose pursuit of information caused the couple to leave their positions as senior royals.

However, Meghan might have been telling the truth somewhat about her knowledge of the royals

In 2014, Kate Middleton was not a princess. Upon her wedding to Prince William, she was given the title of Duchess of Cambridge.

Therefore, when Meghan Markle called the royal “Princess Kate,” she either did not know her correct title or used a familiar shorthand for her Tig audience. However, Kate did not become a princess until Queen Elizabeth’s death when she was given the title of Princess of Wales.

While it seems clear that she knew some members of the royal family, the truth lies somewhere in between as to her extensive knowledge of the clan. In Harry & Meghan, the former actor discussed her former comments about her understanding of the royal family before dating Prince Harry.

Meghan confirmed she didn’t do additional research about Harry after they first started messaging on Instagram, per Entertainment Tonight. She said, “I asked if I could see his [social media] feed.”

“So that’s the thing. When people say, ‘Did you Google him?’ No,” she declared. “But that’s your homework. You’re like, ‘Hmmm, let me see what they’re about in their feed. Not what someone says about them, but what they’re putting out about themselves.’ That was, to me, the best barometer.”