‘South Park’ Mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Calls Them ‘Dumb Prince and His Stupid Wife’

Comedy Central’s animated series South Park mocks Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, in the second episode of season 25. The series, which has taken aim at many famous faces throughout its history, focuses on the royal couple’s search for peace in an episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

What is the ‘South Park’ episode ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’ about?

According to the series’ official website, South Park tackles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s search for solitude. The couple left the United Kingdom upon leaving their roles as senior royal family members in 2010.

The episode synopsis reads, “the prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.” This lampoons Harry and Meghan’s move to Canada’s Vancouver Island in late 2019, where they fled after leaving London.

The queen said of the couple’s move to Canada, “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

It continued, “It has therefore been agreed there will be a transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.” Harry and Meghan’s move came after the press reportedly made the couple’s lives intolerable, and South Park jumped right on the topic dedicating an entire episode to the Sussex family.

‘South Park’ mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in episode trailer, calls them ‘dumb prince and his stupid wife’

Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour” premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/6Dpa5R5ZZ3 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 13, 2023

In the trailer, Kyle shares his frustration over the constant media attention given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He says, “It seriously is driving me crazy.”

Kyle continues, “I’m sick of hearing about them, but I can’t get away from them! They’re everywhere. In my f****** face.”

Stan responds to his friend’s tirade matter-of-factly. “Look, Kyle; we just don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

The episode comes after the couple expressed the need for privacy as their reason for exiting their roles as senior members of the royal family. However, since moving to Canada and then California, Meghan and Harry have remained in the public eye. Oprah Winfrey interviewed the couple, Meghan debuted a podcast Archetypes, and they signed a five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix. Then, the couple debuted a docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex wrote a memoir titled Spare.

This is not the first time ‘South Park’ has lampooned the royal family

But this is not the first time South Park has lampooned the royal family. The series took aim at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s lavish 2011 wedding in an episode titled “Royal Pudding.”

The installment was the third episode of season 15. It focused on Kyle’s adopted younger brother Ike. He becomes distraught when the princess of Canada is enclosed in a giant cube during her wedding to the prince. She is later taken away by an unknown assailant.

However, after a call to arms is issued to Canadians, Ike abandons his role in Mr. Mackey’s kindergarten play about dental hygiene.

But Ike takes a sword and sandwich to join his fellow Canadians by “the tree in Edmonton.” There he finds himself leading a quest to rescue the princess.

South Park airs Wednesdays on Comedy Central beginning at 10 p.m. EST.