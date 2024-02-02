The Palace claimed rumors Kate Middleton was gravely ill are false. The Princess of Wales was released from The London Clinic after 'planned' abdominal surgery.

Palace officials have debunked claims that Kate Middleton was “near death” during her scheduled hospital stay for abdominal surgery. A reporter made the allegations regarding the Princess of Wales’ health during the Spanish program Fiesta.

Palace denies claims Kate Middleton was gravely ill during hospital stay

The Times of London reported on allegations made by the Spanish program Fiesta that Kate Middleton was “near death” at The London Clinic. Host Concha Calleja claimed the princess’s life “was in great danger” after her abdominal surgery.

“It’s total nonsense,” a palace source told the Times of the report. “No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household.”

The source continued, “It’s fundamentally, totally made up. I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

Claims include serious complications befell the Princess of Wales

In an interview for GB News, correspondent Afua Hagan discussed allegations made by the correspondent regarding Kate Middleton’s health. She subsequently shared details of the report with viewers.

“A story which has occurred in Spain that’s been going around says the Princess of Wales was in a coma and was in great danger. Medical staff had to act quickly to save her life, and there was hospital staff looking after her,” Hagan explained.

“The palace is furious because they don’t know where this is coming from,” Hagan continued. “But the journalist who put this together talked about this on Spanish TV on a channel well-known for their gossip.”

“The palace doesn’t know where this story has come from, and there’s not a grain of truth in it. However, every single person is entitled to their privacy. [Kate Middleton] didn’t have to tell anyone how long she would be in the hospital or what it was for,” Hagan concluded.

What ‘Fiesta’ host Concha Calleja said about Kate Middleton’s health

Kate Middleton left The London Clinic shrouded in secrecy after a two-week hospital stay following surgery | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The Daily Mail discussed commentary made by Concha Calleja on the television program Fiesta. The palace refuted her claims regarding Kate Middleton’s serious health struggles.

Calleja stated Kate’s life “was in great danger” after her planned abdominal surgery and that doctors had to save her. Calleja claims her information came from a palace aid, who she had “spoken to in a completely off-the-record manner.”

“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” Calleja said. “The decision was to put her (Kate) in an induced coma,” and the princess was intubated.

The claims continued, “There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the post-operative period didn’t go so well.” The princess’s recovery “was possibly going to require a bit of assistance, and I’m not just referring to her family.”

Calleja concluded that “practically an entire hospital” was being set up to support Kate at the Windsor home she shares with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The palace also denied Calleja’s claims that the Princess of Wales was taken to hospital for the first time on Dec. 28. She reportedly stayed for several days, as she said she felt unwell before her admission in mid-January, where she underwent “planned” abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton is expected to return to public life after Easter. However, it will be under her doctor’s advice as to whether or not that date is firm.