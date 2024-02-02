Prince William visited Kate Middleton in the hospital during her recovery from abdominal surgery, but not their three kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton’s out of the hospital after a “planned” abdominal surgery. But she didn’t get a visit from her and Prince William’s kids. Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were nowhere to be seen in or around The London Clinic during their mom’s nearly two-week stay. The reason being, per a report, is that George, Charlotte, and Louis had school. Plus, as Kensington Palace noted in a statement about the Princess of Wales’s surgery, she wanted to keep a sense of “normality” her children

Prince William visited Kate in the hospital without their children

It wasn’t a family outing when, on Jan. 18, 2024, the Prince of Wales went to The London Clinic, a private hospital where Kate underwent surgery two days earlier. Rather, William went to the medical facility in London, England, alone, save for his royal protection detail.

Cameras spotted the 41-year-old leaving The London Clinic in the early afternoon after presumably spending the morning visiting his wife.

As for George, Charlotte, and Louis, Express they “have all been at school since the operation on January 16, but have spent more time at the weekend with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton at Bucklebury in Berkshire.”

Kate’s parents, along with her siblings, Pippa and James, are reportedly on the list of close family members who helped William with George, Charlotte, and Louis during Kate’s recovery in the hospital.

George, Charlotte, and Louis were reportedly ‘FaceTiming’ Kate during her hospital stay

While Kate may not have seen her kids in person while in the hospital, she did reportedly keep in touch with George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“Kate loves FaceTiming the children when she is working away overseas so I’m sure they will be in regular contact while she’s in the hospital,” Emily Nash, Hello! Magazine’s royal editor said. “And the kids will be keen to see her as soon as she’s well enough.”

“She loves having her family around her, so will be looking forward to getting home and having cuddles with the kids, Nash continued, describing her and William as “very hands-on parents.”

“They take the kids to school, attend sports matches and concerts and try to be home for bedtime as much as they can,” she added. “While Kate is in hospital, William will be at home keeping things as normal as possible.”

The comment comes after Kensington Palace noted in their statement announcing Kate had undergone surgery that she wanted to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible.” Therefore, the palace would only share “significant new information” on Kate’s condition.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are well ‘aware’ of Kate’s current ‘condition’ amid abdominal surgery recovery

In short, the Wales children know what’s going on with their mom. That is, even if Kate’s surgery came as a surprise to some of those in their wider circle of family and friends.

“The kids are aware of Kate’s present condition,” a source told OK! Magazine. “The whole family is taking a step back to deal with it. They are a very close-knit family, and they will get through this together.”

Indeed, prior to Kate’s abdominal surgery, she and William have been said to foster a sense of togetherness and teamwork among their family of five.

“The kids are always at the center of their universe,” the source went on. “That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward.”