Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for nearly 13 years, and while she recovers in the hospital from surgery, William is taking care of the kids -- and visiting her as much as he can.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been thick as thieves since the two started dating back in the early 2000s. Now, it seems the two are taking “in sickness and in health” quite seriously, as the Princess of Wales recently underwent abdominal surgery that will leave her hospitalized for up to two weeks and recovering for the next two months.

In addition to Kate taking some time away from her royal duties, William is also taking a step back so that he can spend time helping his wife recover while also caring for the couple’s three children.

Prince William seen leaving the hospital after visiting Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William was spotted leaving the hospital after presumably spending time with Kate Middleton

On Jan. 17, it was announced that Kate had undergone a “successful” abdominal surgery that will leave her recovering for quite some time. The royal family did not provide details on the procedure; however, they did say that Kate wanted her medical diagnosis to remain private and that she wanted to keep as much “normality” as possible for her three children. The family’s statement also revealed that Kate would not return to royal duties until after Easter.

On Jan. 18, William was spotted leaving the hospital after presumably spending time with his wife. According to Express, sources close to the family said that William opted not to stay overnight with Kate but rather went home to be with the couple’s kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Sources also claim that the three kids will be visiting their mother during the weekend; this way, they won’t have to miss school or homework. Supposedly, Kate’s parents, along with her brother and sister, are going to help care for the kids as well.

“From the beginning of his marriage to Catherine, William has tried to keep life as normal as possible and put his family as well as duty at its heart,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Princess Kate will not return to royal duties for a while

It remains unclear what Kate’s medical situation is, and that certainly isn’t anyone’s business, but at the very least, we know that it’s something that has a lengthy recovery time. The royal family’s statement said the public can expect that Kate will be absent for more than two months, spending most of that recovery time at home.

Kate has been spending more time on specific engagements and patronages rather than just attending things for the sake of attending. Last year, she completed fewer than 150 engagements, but she remains dedicated to the causes she cares about most as well as to raising her children.

Fans will have to wait a little while to see Kate at another public appearance, but for now, everyone seems to be sending her well wishes.