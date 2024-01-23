Prince William has a long list of parenting reinforcements — OK, five people — he can turn to while Kate Middleton is in the hospital, from family to longtime staff.

Prince William’s parenting solo amid Kate Middleton’s hospitalization, but he’s not entirely alone. The Prince of Wales is reportedly getting help from some family members — and staff — to take care of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Who William’s turning to for help while Kate’s in the hospital, ahead. Hint: It’s not King Charles III (he’s in the midst of a hospital stay for an enlarged colon) or Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton is in the hospital after undergoing a ‘planned’ abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales is taking a break from royal duties for a while. Kate, who turned 42 on Jan. 9, 2024, is in the hospital after undergoing a “planned” abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace released a statement about Kate’s hospital stay on Jan. 17, 2024, sharing that the mother of three underwent surgery a day earlier on Jan. 16 and will remain in the hospital for 10-14 days to recover.

Kate’s expected to continue resting at home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, where she lives with William and their three children, before returning to her duties as the Princess of Wales after Easter.

So, that means no public appearances from Kate until after March 31, 2024.

William’s reportedly getting help from the Middletons and the Wales family’s longtime nanny during Kate’s hospitalization

It’s all hands on deck at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England. William, 42, is focusing on taking care of his and Kate’s three kids while she’s recovering from surgery.

“The kids are always at the centre [sic] of their universe,” a source told the outlet. “That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forwards [sic].”

However, he isn’t without some help.

Lending William a hand in taking care of George, Charlotte, and Louis, per a report from The Times U.K., are Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. Also there to help out are her sister and brother, Pippa and James Middleton.

Not to mention there’s the Wales family’s longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has worked for William and Kate since 2014 when they were only parents to George. She’ll reportedly help William at home.

Needless to say, William’s getting lots of help from family and the nanny while Kate, who is known to take George, Charlotte, and Louis to school every day, recuperates.

William visited Kate at The London Clinic on Jan. 18

Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The day after Kensington Palace announced Kate’s hospitalization and two days following her surgery, William was spotted visiting his wife.

On Jan. 18, 2024, photographers snapped images of the Prince of Wales leaving The London Clinic driving an Audi as he left the hospital with his royal protection detailing following close behind in a Range Rover (via New York Post).

The father of three reportedly left the hospital a little after 12:30 p.m. and headed home to Windsor, England, after spending the morning with Kate.

As for the kids visiting their mom in the hospital, there have, at the time of writing, been no reports of George, Charlotte, and Louis being spotted outside The London Clinic.

Meanwhile, the Wales family of five’s last public appearance happened on Dec. 25, 2023, when William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis made the annual walk to church alongside other royals.