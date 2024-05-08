Dannielle Merrifield says her relationship with her husband is nothing like the one between Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives. In a recent social media update, the Seeking Sister Wife cast member rejected comparisons between her situation with Garrick Merrifield and the drama-filled Brown family, saying that even though Kody Brown’s polygamous marriages did not work out, it didn’t mean all such relationships were doomed to fail.

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ star weighs in on ‘Sister Wives’ comparisons

On May 7, Dannielle answered questions from fans in a video posted on Instagram. One person wanted to know her thoughts on the breakdown of Kody Brown’s marriages to three of his four wives. Kody is now divorced from Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown. His only relationship is with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

“I think it’s kind of a moot point,” Dannielle said. “Because that’s like saying in monogamous relationships, if somebody gets divorced, that means marriage just doesn’t work.”

“But that’s not true,” she went on to say. “I feel like in any relationship there’s struggles, there’s trials, there’s things you have to work through. And some relationships work and some don’t. So yeah, that’s my take on that.”

Dannielle added that she was a fan of Sister Wives and had followed the Brown family’s journey over the years.

“I feel like Kody and his wives had a great thing for a long time,” she said. “I watched that show for a long time. I think I started watching it when I was a senior in high school … I think they had a lot of problems. It’s a lot of work. Relationships are hard.”

Will Dannielle and Garrick have more kids?

Dannielle also answered a fan question about whether she and Garrick planned to have another baby. In late April, Dannielle confirmed that she and Garrick had welcomed a baby daughter in May 2023. The pregnancy was a surprise. While Dannielle was thrilled with the addition to their family, she made it clear that she wasn’t interested in having more children.

“The shop is closed,” she said with a laugh. If Garrick has more children, it will be with one of his other wives. In the show, he’s pursuing a relationship with a Brazilian woman named Nathalia. But their wedding plans fell apart after a judge denied their marriage request. Then, Dannielle revealed she was pregnant, to Nathalia’s obvious disappointment.

“It feels like she’s angry at me for being pregnant,” Dannielle said during a solo interview in the May 6 episode of Seeking Sister Wife. “I think she thinks I purposely got pregnant to keep Garrick and save our relationship.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

