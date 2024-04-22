Dannielle Merrifield is teasing major changes in her relationship with Garrick amid their disagreement over his romance with Nathalia.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are at a crossroads.

On season 5 of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife, the Colorado couple has been trying to move forward with a new potential sister wife after their relationship with Roberta ended abruptly last season. But as Garrick has grown closer to a Brazilian woman named Nathalia, Dannielle has begun to worry that he’s shutting her out. Now, in a teaser for the show’s April 22 episode, she’s hinting that some major shifts are coming in her relationship with both Garrick and Nathalia.

Dannielle Merrifield has big news to share with Garrick on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’

In last week’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick decided to take a month-long trip to Brazil in order to better get to know Nathalia, to whom he recently became engaged. He chose to make the solo visit despite Dannielle’s growing reservations about the relationship. Since he left, she and her husband (from whom she’s legally divorced) haven’t really been in contact.

Now, Dannielle is reaching out to share some news with Garrick.

“Garrick and Nathalia are in Brazil planning a wedding,” she says in a teaser (via X). “We haven’t really connected for five, almost six weeks and I have something I wanted to share. There’s gonna be some big changes.”

Dannielle worries that Garrick might ‘run away’ with Nathalia

Dannielle and Garrick’s relationship was in a rocky place when he left for Brazil. As Garrick grew closer to Nathalia, Dannielle became increasingly concerned that the other woman wasn’t really committed to the idea of plural marriage.

Dannielle felt that her potential sister wife’s “attention was more toward Garrick,” she explained in the April 15 episode. She also feared that Nathalia wasn’t interested in nurturing a “bond” or “sisterhood” with her. In a candid argument with Garrick, Dannielle complained that Nathalia was ignoring her messages while quickly responding to those from Garrick. He was unsympathetic, much to Dannielle’s frustration.

“I’m expressing my concerns to him and it’s like he doesn’t understand them,” she said.

The conflict over Nathalia was causing Dannielle to have doubts about her marriage, which she admitted was not in a good place.

“Honestly, I’m at a place where I don’t know where my relationship is with Garrick,” she said. “He is going to be going back to Brazil to be with Nathalia … I know we need the separation.”

But the knowledge that Garrick was in a foreign country with another woman was little comfort.

“Garrick could, if he chose to, could run away with Nathalia,” Dannielle said. “I’m nervous about moving forward with Nathalia and a legal marriage. I don’t know. What if he stays there with her?”

Is Dannielle leaving Garrick?

Given that Dannielle has been questioning Garrick’s intentions, some fans are wondering if she’s decided to move first and leave the relationship.

“Hopefully this is where you tell him to kick rocks,” one person commented on Dannielle’s Instagram when she shared a preview for the upcoming episode.

But there’s also a chance that Dannielle’s news could end up tightening her bond with Garrick.

Eagle-eyed Seeking Sister Wife viewers on Reddit suspect that Dannielle gave birth to a third child sometime in 2023. They’ve spotted baby gear in photos of the couple’s home in a real estate listing and in the background of videos shared on social media. While Dannielle’s recent Instagram posts haven’t mentioned a baby, she did take a social media break for the first nine months of last year. The “big changes” she mentions in the teaser could well be the news that she’s pregnant. Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

