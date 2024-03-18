'Seeking Sister Wife' stars Ashley and Dimitri Snowden ended their relationship but later reconciled. Ashley has said she is no longer practicing polygamy.

TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife follows people who are navigating the complicated reality of polygamous relationships. Nearly a dozen families have been featured on the show since it premiered in 2018, including the Alldredge family, who are friends with the cast of Sister Wives, and Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield. But the show’s most memorable – and controversial – Seeking Sister Wife cast members might be the Snowdens, who starred in the first three seasons of the show.

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden appeared in the first three seasons of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’

For three seasons, Seeking Sister Wife cameras followed Dimitri and Ashely Snowden as they attempted to add a second wife to their family.

In season 1, the couple courted a woman named Jocelyn, but that relationship eventually fizzled. Vanessa Cobbs entered Ashley and Dimitri’s lives in season 2, which ended with Vanessa and Dimitri’s wedding. But the happily ever after was short-lived, and Vanessa left the Snowden family soon after filming wrapped on season 2.

Enter Christeline. She flew from her home in South Africa to the U.S. to meet the Snowdens in person. They clicked, and she agreed to join their family, along with her two children. Dimitri and Christeline (aka Chrissy) got legally married in the Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 finale. But by the time the wedding episode aired, the relationship was already over. Christeline accused both Dimitiri and Ashley of abuse. Soon after, Dimitri filed for divorce. Then, Ashley left Dimitri.

Where are the Snowdens today?

The Snowdens haven’t appeared in Seeking Sister Wife since the show’s third season, which aired in 2021.

Dimitri has kept a relatively low profile since his stint on TLC. The last post on his public Instagram was in December 2020. His divorce from Chrissy was finalized in January 2024, In Touch reported.

Though Ashley and Dimitri split up in the wake of Chrissy’s abuse allegations, they eventually reconciled.

“So I’m actually not single anymore,” Ashley revealed in October 2022 (via In Touch). “I have briefly mentioned in the past about reconciliation with Dimitri and that has also been something that has been a blessing.”

The mom of three said her newfound Christian faith inspired her to forgive her husband and seek to repair their relationship. But the process wasn’t easy.

“[I]t wasn’t an easy choice,” Ashley added. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh yes, let’s go, let’s get back into the saddle.’ No. It’s taken us time, therapy, interaction, it’s taken tears, it’s taken acknowledgment, it’s taken apologizing and going back over some of the stuff that you just don’t want to go over.”

One thing that has changed for Dimitri and Ashley since their time on TLC? They are no longer practicing polygamy, she said in an October 2022 Instagram comment,

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

