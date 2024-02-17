Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are back in a new season of 'Seeking Sister Wife,' premiering March 4 on TLC.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield haven’t given up their dream of finding the perfect sister wife. The Colorado couple is back for another installment of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife, which will follow their search for another woman to join their family. But in a trailer for season 5, which premieres March 4, Dannielle looks less convinced than ever that plural marriage is right for her.

Dannielle and Garrick are courting a new woman in ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 5

Dannielle and Garrick joined the Seeking Sister Wife cast in season 3. Like other families on the show, they were pursuing a polygamist lifestyle, though their efforts to find a sister wife have so far been unsuccessful.

When viewers first met Dannielle and Garrick, he had not only convinced his wife to allow him to pursue a relationship with another woman, but he had also gotten her to agree to a divorce. The legal split from Dannielle would allow him to marry Roberta, a Brazilian woman he’d met online, and bring her to the United States. However, Roberta eventually ended the relationship. (The couple later called her a “scammer.”)

Although bringing another woman into her marriage was obviously difficult for Dannielle, she was still heartbroken when Roberta broke up with her and Garrick. But despite the failure of that relationship, Garrick is more determined than ever to live his dream of plural marriage. This season, they’re courting a Brazilian woman named Nathalia, ET reports. However, Dannielle is not convinced that the relationship is a good idea.

Garrick insists he’s not just seeking to ‘have sex freely’

In a trailer for the new season of Seeking Sister Wife (via Instagram), Garrick attempts to dispel some myths about polygamy while a skeptical Dannielle looks on.

“Some people live this lifestyle just to have sex freely,” Garrick says in the clip. “But that would be, like, wrong and evil. Those aren’t the reasons, guys.”

Later, Dannielle accuses Garrick of scoping out new women online.

“You didn’t look at new people? That’s a lie,” she says after he denies having a wandering eye.

In an interview, Garrick says that if everyone in the relationship is on board with living a plural lifestyle, problems will emerge.

“You know, jealousy, if you don’t face that stuff, will destroy everything,” he says.

Three new couples join the ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ cast

In addition to Garrick and Dannielle, the new season of Seeking Sister Wife will also feature the return of the Davis family, which consists of Nick and his three wives: Danielle, April, and Jennifer. Plus, three new couples join the show.

Becky and Justin Ryan are a Texas couple who’ve been married for 26 years. After one woman they’re dating has doubts about polygamy, they connect with a new woman named Yary. But is she the right fit for them both?

Shane and Ashley Sherwood are from Massachusetts. They’re expecting their second baby and also seeking a potential sister wife. The fifth Seeking Sister Wife family are the Salahuddins from Pennsylvania

Seeking Sister Wife premieres Monday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Source: ET

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.