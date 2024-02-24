Christine Brown's recent Instagram activities has angered her followers. The mother of six claims the have solutions for menopause. Fans don't buy it.

Christine Brown might be a Sister Wives fan favorite, but her fans are starting to get a bit irritated with her off-season money-making activities. While Christine has had a side hustle involving MLMs for years, a recent post, which suggested she had the “solution” to menopause, has irked some of her followers.

Christine Brown is being criticized for her claims about menopause

Christine Brown largely became a Sister Wives fan favorite because she seemed down-to-earth and relatable. Now, though, she appears to be overstepping some boundaries. Some fans are quickly becoming irritated with the mother of six. A recent Instagram post in which Christine claimed to have the “solution” to menopause angered followers.

Christine Brown and David Woolley | TLC/YouTube

In the Instagram post, Christine listed off all of the uncomfortable symptoms of menopause before inviting her followers to test “solutions” with her. She pushed those followers to another Instagram that advertises Plexus products. The account is populated with endorsements from Maddie Brush, Janelle Brown, and Mykelti Padron. The family members appear to be on a “team” together. The recent post is not the first time Christine has pushed the supplements on Instagram. It is a regular part of her posting schedule. The menopause claims are some of her loftiest, though.

As Christine turned off comments, fans took to Reddit to discuss the post instead. Several fans noted that while they love her entrepreneurial spirit, this particular post felt a bit predatory. Several Reddit users wished she would find a legitimate means of supporting herself outside of Sister Wives. Despite the way fans feel, the post remains live on Instagram.

Mykelti Padron’s lofty claims have bothered fans, too

Christine Brown isn’t the only Sister Wives cast member who has bothered followers with their lofty claims. Recently, Mykelti Padron was dragged on social media for trying to sell a Plexus drink as a weight loss miracle.

Mykelti and Tony Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Mykelti slimmed down quickly after the birth of her twins, leading some followers to speculate she’s been using a weight loss drug. Several followers criticized the mother of three for trying to push MLM products onto unsuspecting fans.

According to the U.S. Sun, Mykelti shot back at her critics, claiming her “gut health supplements” helped her on her weight loss journey. While Christine Brown’s second eldest daughter insists she did “other things” to help her lose weight, as well, she has spent months pushing the infamous “pink drink” to her followers as a key component of her program. The advertisements have not sat well with some followers.