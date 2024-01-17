While 'Sister Wives' fans are mostly thrilled that Christine Brown has found love again, the speech given by David Woolley's daughter at the event has made some viewers suspicious.

Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding special aired on TLC in two parts this month. While Sister Wives fans were initially hyped for the couple’s nuptials, not everyone loved the special. One speech, in particular, left some fans with a sour taste and some concerns about how Christine and David’s union came to be.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have had mostly positive reactions to the relationship, but not the wedding

Sister Wives fans were largely thrilled when Christine Brown announced her relationship in February 2023. They were even more excited for the mother of six when she announced her engagement and were over the moon when the couple married in October 2023. Christine Brown’s wedding special didn’t go over nearly as well. Following the end of the two-part special, fans flocked to Reddit and social media sites. Surprisingly, all of the wedding reviews were not positive. Several viewers took to Reddit to express their distaste for the overly intense public displays of affection and overall immaturity displayed during the wedding special.

Some fans were naysayers about the relationship long before the wedding special aired, though. While most Sister Wives fans love David and Christine’s relationship, some have taken a more apprehensive approach to the whirlwind romance. Over the last several months, some viewers have grown concerned with the Utah-based contractor’s interest and willingness to become such a public figure, especially on Instagram. His daughters’ toast did nothing to dispel their concerns.

One speech at David Woolley and Christine Brown’s wedding left fans feeling a bit uncomfortable

David Woolley’s eldest daughter, Kati, has been an outspoken proponent of David and Christine’s relationship from the start. Shortly after the couple went public, Kati took to TikTok to defend the relationship and sing Christine Brown’s praises. Naturally, she spoke at the couple’s wedding. Kati insisted she was “responsible” for the relationship because she “manifested” it. She explained that she urged her father to sign up for a dating site specifically because Christine Brown was single and pushed him to date her.

While David’s oldest daughter surely thought it sweet that she “manifested” the relationship between Christine and David, many Sister Wives fans voiced concerns about the situation. Following the episode, fans took to Reddit to discuss how “creepy” the beginning of the relationship seemed when Kati suggested she had her father hunt down Christine Brown after learning she was dating again.

The fact that David had watched Sister Wives on a seemingly semi-regular basis also didn’t sit well with fans. Some watchers theorized that David’s knowledge of Christine and what had been lacking in her marriage could make her an easy target for a man with the wrong intentions.

David and Christine wouldn’t be the first TLC couple to meet because of a reality TV show

While David’s familiarity with Sister Wives before the relationship began felt bizarre to some viewers, it isn’t the first time something like that has happened with a TLC reality TV star. In 2013, Jessa Seewald was appearing on 19 Kids and Counting when she met her now-husband, Ben Seewald. The Duggars insist that Ben and Jessa serendipitously at a church event. Family followers suspect that Ben and his family attended the church with the sole intention of Ben meeting the Duggar daughter.

Ben and Jessa Seewald | YouTube/TLC

Jessa and Ben married in 2014 and shared five children. While many family followers find the unconventional start to their romance a bit offputting, it works fine for them. The same may be true for David and Christine.