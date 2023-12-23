Jessa Seewald is the mother to fiv children now. She has documented her latest pregnancy on Instagram and YouTube.

Jessa Seewald is officially the mother of five children. Jessa Seewald, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s fourth child, welcomed her fifth baby and third son ahead of the Christmas holiday, fulfilling her Christmas wish. So, what did Jessa have, and where did she give birth to her latest baby?

Jessa Seewald welcomed a new baby boy about a week before Christmas day

The Seewald family is officially a family of seven after welcoming a baby boy to the family. Jessa Seewald and Ben Seewald welcomed their fifth child on December 19. He arrived just a few days ahead of his due date. In a lengthy YouTube video, Jessa documented the last week of her pregnancy and the birth of baby boy Seewald.

Baby number 5 was also the largest of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s children. The happy couple were astonished to learn their new addition weighed in at 9lbs and 14 ounces at birth, beating out his older brother, Spurgeon Seewald, by four ounces. The couple has not yet announced the baby’s name.

Jessa and Spurgeon Seewald | YouTube/TLC

Jessa’s baby arrived in time to fulfill her Christmas wish. While Baby Seewald was born in December, he did not arrive on Christmas Day. Jessa revealed she was concerned about having a Christmas baby in a previous video about her pregnancy.

Jessa opted for a hospital birth this time around

Jessa’s birth this time around is different than the ones she has had in the past. The mother of five attempted three home births, with two requiring immediate and emergency transportation to a hospital. After experiencing dangerous hemorrhaging during her first and third home births, she opted for a hospital birth with baby number four. It seems she isn’t looking back.

Jessa Seewald’s fifth baby was also born in a hospital setting, and she seems committed to hospital births moving forward. It is unclear if Jessa and Ben are planning to have more children, but based on her pregnancy pattern, the couple is likely to welcome at least a few more children.

How many Duggar babies were born in 2023?

While it seemed like a quiet year for the Duggar family when it came to babies, they did welcome a few new members to the group. Both Joy-Anna Forsyth and Katey Nakatsu had children in May 2023. Joy’s third child and Katey’s second child were born exactly a week apart. Joy is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 9th child. Katey Nakatsu married Jedidiah Duggar in 2021. They had their first child, a boy, in May 2022. Their first daughter was born just over a year later.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Forsyth | TLC/YouTube

While Joy and Katey were the only Duggars who opted to announce their pregnancies and births on social media, they aren’t the only Duggars who were supposedly pregnant during early 2023. Rumors suggest that Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, quietly welcomed their third child together. Josiah and Lauren only shared the birth of their first child, Bella, with the world. Their rumored second and third children were born after the couple opted to step away from social media.

Jessa’s new arrival is certainly the last of the Duggar babies for 2023, but a new batch of children is likely to arrive in 2024. At least one Duggar is already expecting a 2024 baby.