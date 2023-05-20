Duggar Family Update: Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth Welcome New Baby Ahead of Due Date

It’s another baby for the Duggar family. Joy-Anna Forsyth and Austin Forsyth have welcomed their baby boy. The couple, who wed in 2017, have welcomed a baby boy. Joy, 25, and Austin, 29, have documented the pregnancy via Instagram and YouTube. They shared the news that their newest baby boy has arrived on May 19. The famous couple stopped short of sharing additional details with family followers.

AJ Calloway with the Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Despite the lack of details, we could glean a few pieces of information from their Instagram announcement. The new addition arrived ahead of his due date and appears healthy based on the photo Joy and Austin shared. Joy, originally due on May 23, was due just one day before her sister-in-law Katey Nakatsu is set to welcome her second child. Katey married Jedidiah Duggar in a private wedding ceremony in April 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, Truett Oliver Duggar, in May 2022. Their second child is a girl they plan to name Nora Kate Duggar. No other Duggars have announced a pregnancy at this time.

While Joy’s big announcement was ahead of schedule, it’s surely a welcome relief for the young parents. The former reality TV star has had complicated births in the past. Her first child, Gideon Forsyth, was born via emergency c-section in 2018 after a failed attempt at a home birth. Joy’s second pregnancy ended in a stillbirth at 20 weeks in 2019. Joy documented her grief journey via Instagram. The couple named their stillborn daughter Annabell Forsyth. The following year, Joy and Austin welcomed Evelyn Forsyth. She was born in an area hospital. Based on photos shared on social media, it appears that the family’s newest addition was also born at a medical facility.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth have not yet released the name of their new baby or details of his birth. At the end of their most recent YouTube video, they reminded fans to stay tuned for more information. Joy and Austin will upload a new video revealing the details of the baby’s birth and his name next week.

Duggar family followers strongly suspect that there might be more babies on the way for the Duggar family. They believe the family is keeping details of any additional pregnancies under wraps. Since Josh Duggar’s conviction on child pornography charges, several family members have shied away from the spotlight. An upcoming docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, will likely push the family further into the shadows. The docuseries, produced by Amazon Studios, will be released on June 2 and promises to expose the Duggars’ secrets and the secrets of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, the controversial Christian ministry the family belongs to.