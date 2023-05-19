New Amazon Docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ Might Explain the Reason Jill Dillard Is Estranged From Her Family

Jill Dillard is now in her 30s and raising a family of her own, but when Duggar family followers first met her, she was just a kid. As the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, Jill often took centerstage on the family’s reality TV shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. In 2017, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, stepped away from reality TV. The actual reasons why remain complex and largely shrouded in mystery. So are the reasons behind the estrangement between the mother of three and her famous parents. A new Amazon Docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, might shed some light on why Jill Dillard is estranged from her famous family.

Jill Dillard appears in the trailer for ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

Amazon announced plans for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets over a year ago. Further news about the documentary was slow. Just weeks before its release, Amazon is sharing more information, and it seems they’ve changed direction on the series. Instead of focusing intently on the IBLP and its families, the studio has opted to zero in on the most notable family associated with the controversial Christian ministry. A recent trailer hints at Jill Dillard’s involvement. Perhaps that explains exactly why she remains estranged from her famous family.

Jill Dillard is seen during a clip for the upcoming limited series, discussing how she wants to contribute to the narrative, and she certainly doesn’t appear to have anything good to say about the IBLP. Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced they were not a part of the IBLP years ago. The mother of three has suggested Jim Bob Duggar was verbally abusive and has spoken openly about protecting her peace by not visiting the family’s Springdale, Arkansas compound. Family followers are now wondering if Jill Dillard’s involvement might be part of the reason she is estranged from her family.

It seems unlikely. Jill Dillard became estranged from her family years before the Amazon docuseries was announced. Still, it seems plausible that Jill might delve into the reasons behind her estrangement in the series.

Jill is not the only Duggar family member who has spoken against the IBLP. Amy Duggar King, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece, has criticized the religious movement. She appears in the trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, as well. Jinger Vuolo, Jim Bob and Michelle’s sixth child, has slammed the ministry in recent interviews. She also openly criticized the religious sect in her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Still, the trailer for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets did not feature Jinger.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 2. According to IMDb, the limited series will include four episodes. Amazon will release all four episodes at once.