‘Sister Wives’: What Is in the Pink Drink Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Maddie Brush Are Constantly Drinking in Instagram Posts

Sister Wives fans have followed Christine Brown’s divorce journey on the show and Instagram. Now that Janelle Brown has opted to leave Kody Brown, fans are also tuning into her now-active Instagram. In many of the former sister wives’ posts, they advertise a mysterious pink drink they sell through Plexus. Maddie Brush, Janelle’s eldest daughter, is also shilling the mystery nutritional beverage, but what exactly is in it?

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are both working with Plexus

Janelle Brown seemed to miss out on the initial MLM boat when Christine Brown and Meri Brown joined LuLaRoe, but she didn’t miss her second chance at acting as a consultant for a multi-level marketing company. Since leaving her husband, Janelle has joined Plexus and has revived her Instagram page.

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Image

Janelle, along with Christine Brown, often post pictures together. In those pictures, they are almost always holding bottles filled with pink drinks. The drink is Plexus’s Slim drink packets, a weight loss supplement Janelle has credited with helping her drop extra pounds.

What is in the pink drink Christine and Janelle Brown have been selling?

The pink liquid that Christine and Janelle are often seen holding in Instagram photos is a weight loss drink supplement created and sold by Plexus, a multi-level marketing company. According to the company’s website, the pink elixir is a slimming beverage that allegedly promotes weight loss.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Plexus Slim uses polydextrose to provide fiber which the company claims keeps people feeling full longer and suppresses their appetite. It also contains green coffee bean extract, garcinia cambogia, alpha lipoic acid, and white mulberry fruit extract. According to Very Well Fit, not all ingredients included in the drink have been well-tested for safety.

Aside from the company’s lofty claims about its weight loss elixir, Sister Wives fans are concerned about Maddie Brush consuming and peddling the drink right now. Currently pregnant with her third child, Maddie is often seen holding a bottle filled with the pink drink, too. When commenters questioned Maddie about its safety while pregnant, she claimed her doctor said it was fine. Reddit users remain concerned about the former reality TV star pushing the drink while pregnant, though.

The drink has not been tested for safety in pregnancy, but it contains an ingredient that is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding people. According to Web MD, green coffee bean extract, a component in the drink mix, is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding people as it contains caffeine. Pregnant women are advised to limit their caffeine consumption.