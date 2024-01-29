The Princess of Wales had the chance to really shine a light on her health issues, but chose not to says a royal commentator

Kate Middleton has been released from the hospital and is now recuperating at home. However, a royal commentator believes that a “big mistake” was made on the heels of her abdominal surgery. A royal reveal “could have made a huge difference.”

The royal family made a ‘big mistake’ regarding Kate Middleton’s surgery

Daniela Elser, a royal correspondent for News.com.au, penned an editorial regarding news that Kate Middleton was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. She believes there was a “big mistake” during the Princess of Wales’ hospitalization that “could have made a huge difference.”

Elser wrote, “Kate could have made a huge difference this month and has chosen not to. The princess has wholly passed up on the chance to raise awareness about whatever might be bedeviling her right now. And to possibly also destigmatize whatever illness might be ailing her.”

She added, “Charles, in making me type the word ‘prostate’ far too often, has done the world a great service. So why hasn’t Kate? I get it.”

Elser continued, “Striking a balance between privacy and duty is a toughie. But that is the whole box and dice of being royal.”

The commentator believes the Princess of Wales has a right to keep her personal information private. But a vague statement regarding her procedure caused intense speculation as to why she was hospitalized. She believes no statement sheds light on the fact that the royal family “botched” the handling of her hospital stay.

Kate Middleton should have taken a cue from Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle pose together on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle are no longer working together as part of the senior royals that promote the monarchy. But, the Princess of Wales should have taken a cue from her sister-in-law regarding how to handle a royal health reveal.

Elser noted that in early 2021, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in a first-person essay for the New York Times. Thus she used her title and the global attention that comes with it to shed light on a familiar yet little-spoken-about issue.

Elser believes if Kate had shed real light on her health struggles, she would have found public support. As the future queen of the United Kingdom, Kate had a chance to make a real personal difference. However, remaining silent, she buys into the royal adage of “never explain, never complain.”

In stark comparison, Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles, was very open about his health

King Charles announced he was having a procedure for an enlarged prostate the same day Kensington Palace revealed Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery. While details regarding Kate’s surgery were kept quiet, King Charles opened up to help others seeking treatment for the same issue.

Daniela Elser said there was probably an “untold number” of British men “shifting uncomfortably in their GPs’ waiting rooms.” She said they wouldn’t be there if not for the king’s willingness to put the word ‘prostate’ in a press statement.”

“In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said. The unspecified “corrective procedure” led the king’s public engagements to “be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The palace maintained that Charles’ condition was benign. Charles was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”