The queen consort kept calm and carried on despite the king's health problems during a royal appearance in Scotland

Just two days after learning King Charles would need to have prostate surgery, the royal family is keeping quiet regarding further details of his condition. During a royal appearance in Scotland, his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, did not elaborate on her husband’s condition. She fell back on a normal royal response in a crisis, commented as little as possible, kept calm, and carried on.

Camilla Parker Bowles shares few details on King Charles’ health during royal appearance

Camilla Parker Bowles made her first public appearance since her husband, King Charles, announced he was having prostate surgery. She visited the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Jan. 18, where she was asked about King Charles’s health.

Camilla was asked, “How is His Majesty?” by the Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen, Dr. David Cameron. “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work,” she replied (via BBC).

One day prior, the BBC reported that Charles would enter the hospital within a week to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles’s condition is benign but will undergo a “corrective procedure.”

Following this, Charles’ public engagements will be postponed for a short recovery period. He was reportedly keen to share details to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have themselves checked.

The monarchy appears to be more transparent under King Charles

Historically, the monarchy does not share intimate health details. Therefore, it was with great surprise that on Jan. 17, 2024, the palace shared information on Kate Middleton and King Charles’s physical conditions.

The level of detail offered to the press is unusual for the royal family. Perhaps King Charles plans on a more transparent monarchy than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Surprisingly, the public was given details on both senior royals than in the past. In Charles’ case, he shared details of his condition and how long he would be recuperating to raise awareness of prostate health for men.

For Kate Middleton, the public learned that not only did she have surgery, but that it was abdominal surgery. Also, Kensington Palace addressed public interest in Kate’s condition directly.

They said, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.” The palace also noted it will only provide updates on Kate’s progress when there is significant new information to share.

Who can temporarily handle royal duties in King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy?

With King Charles and Kate Middleton out of the royal spotlight, a handful of senior royals can temporarily fill their shoes while they recuperate. These include the king’s Counsellors of State.

The Counsellor of State position typically belongs to the sovereign’s spouse, followed by the first four people in the line of succession over the age of 21. Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice were the Counsellors of State before Princess Anne and Prince Edward were added via the Counsellors of State Act 2022.

King Charles will reportedly only be recuperating for a short period. Therefore, he can return to royal duties as soon as his doctors deem it OK.

As for Kate Middleton, she is set to be in recovery for around two months. Kensington Palace’s official statement said she would not return to her duties as a senior royal until Easter, which places her around the end of March.