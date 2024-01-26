The Princess of Wales may not return to royal life at the time scheduled, believes a royal commentator.

One week after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton‘s planned abdominal surgery, speculation continues about when she may return to public life. A royal commentator believes the royal family is keeping quiet on how long Kate will be out of commission, saying her surgery recovery may take “longer than we think,” leaving the clan “vulnerable.”

A statement released by Kensington Palace on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram states she will return to royal duties sometime after Easter. That places her recovery timeline at the beginning of April 2024.

However, GB News commentator Lizzie Cundy believes otherwise. She feels Kate’s recovery may take even longer.

Cundy said: “From what I hear, it was a very big operation, and she’s got to take her time to get well with this. So she’s going to be out of action for a long time, maybe longer than we think. So it’s very worrying.

“And sadly, the news about King Charles. I think it was unbelievable that he was so open about this illness. Never before has a royal been so open. And you know, one in eight men get this prostate problem.”

The monarchy is ‘vulnerable’ during King Charles and Kate Middleton’s absence

While discussing Kate Middleton’s surgery, Lizzie Cundy and GBNews host Nana Akua spoke of the temporary loss of two key senior royals to their medical recoveries. Akua the monarchy appears “vulnerable.”

She says that due to Kate and King Charles’ surgeries, there are “not many” working royals left in the family. Therefore, all royal duties will be temporarily handled by Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.

Subsequently, the focus will naturally shift to these royals, who will still be out and about. However, they will unlikely take the workload left behind by Charles and Kate.

It is doubtful their royal diaries will be revised. Instead, Kate and Charles’ scheduled royal appearances will either be shifted to a later date or canceled altogether.

The monarchy could have called on Prince Harry to assist, but ‘he’s ruined it all’

Prince Harry | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

As a Counsellor of State, Prince Harry could step in and assist with the gap left behind by Kate Middleton and King Charles as their recoveries continue. However, according to the Times of London, “in a hitherto unnoticed statement during the second reading of the bill in the Lords on Nov. 21, 2022, Lord True, lord privy seal and leader of the Lords, said that the royal household had confirmed that in practice only working members of the royal family will be called on to act as counselors of state.”

That means King Charles has blocked Harry from acting on his behalf as he is no longer a working royal. But that doesn’t mean he cannot support his father and sister-in-law from afar.

GB News host Nana Akua admitted she is “not surprised” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained silent. She claims, “Meghan has not yet gone to visit her father as far as we know. He is very ill and may well be dying potentially because he had a stroke.”

She continued, “Remember what happened with the whole interview on Oprah when Prince Philip was hospitalized? They didn’t bother with that one.”

Lizzie Cundy added: “Prince Harry was called the spare. So they could call on him during times like this when they need him to step up to the plate. But sadly, he’s ruined it all.”

Kate Middleton remains in recovery after her surgical procedure. King Charles was seen entering the London Clinic on Jan. 26, 2025. But it was not confirmed if it was to have his surgery or if he was visiting his daughter-in-law.