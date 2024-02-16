The Duke of Sussex says 'I love my family' as he reveals personal details of his meeting with King Charles on the ABC Morning news series.

Prince Harry‘s surprise Good Morning America interview will likely upset his father, King Charles. The Duke of Sussex speaks out about his brief visit with the monarch after learning of the king’s cancer diagnosis. In turn, a group of royal commentators believe Charles will “hate” Harry’s tell-all on the ABC morning news show.

Prince Harry spoke to ‘Good Morning America’ while visiting Canada for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry is currently visiting Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry is spending a week at the Invictus Games Winter Training Camp, organized a year ahead of the event in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

Although the Duke of Sussex is likely to appear on Good Morning America to drive attention toward the event, he was questioned about his visit with King Charles. Harry traveled to the United Kingdom on Feb. 6, 2024, and left less than 24 hours later.

GBNews‘ Andy Williams said the news made him “kind of uncomfortable. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had lots of bad press lately, and the vitriol they have been subjected to has been uncomfortable. But they don’t help themselves.”

He continued, “I think appearing on America’s biggest morning news show to talk about something very personal and private. I don’t think the palace will be happy. I don’t think his dad will be happy.”

Stephen Dixon said, “I think the king is going to hate this. It is an incredibly private matter. Everyone is entitled to their privacy, particularly regarding health.”

“It is not Harry’s story to tell. It’s the king’s,” Dixon said.

“He is the head of the monarchy, and he has every right if he wants to the public with any information that he wants to, to do it in his time in his way, with the support of the Queen and the rest of his family,” he concluded.

Prince Harry claims ‘I love my family’

Prince Harry spoke to Good Morning America journalist Will Reeve, who visited Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, at the Canada location of the training camp for the Invictus Games 2025.

Reeve asked Harry, “How was that visit for you, emotionally?” Prince Harry responded, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry was asked if he believed an illness in the family could have a “reunifying effect.” He added, “Yeah, I’m sure.”

“Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” Harry concluded. “I’ve got other trips planned for the UK so I will see my family when I can.”

Prince Harry visited King Charles for less than a half-hour

King Charles and Prince Harry photographed at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 | Hannah McKay/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Before Prince Harry visited the United Kingdom, he had not seen King Charles in one year. He did not participate in his father’s coronation ceremony. He did not interact publicly with either Charles or his older brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, at the ceremony.

Harry met with his father privately for less than an hour before Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, left London to travel to Sandringham, the royal residence in Norfolk, England. In total, the Duke of Sussex’s visit to London lasted less than 48 hours.

He flew out of London just over 24 hours after arriving and stayed in a hotel overnight instead of a royal residence.

Prince Harry’s interview with Good Morning America airs between 7 and 9 a.m. EST on ABC.