Weeks after the public learned of King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis, his former butler shared his fears that “something’s just not right” with the monarch. He discussed his thoughts with GBNews, saying the king’s health issues could be much more serious than initially believed.

Grant Harrold, King Charles’ former butler, shared his thoughts regarding the monarch’s cancer diagnosis with GBNews. He believes “something’s just not right” with his former employer.

In response to the question that Charles’ condition is more serious than initially thought, Harrold said, “Possibly. I’m not going to lie; I’m beginning to wonder about that myself.”

“I don’t know. I feel that something’s just not right,” Harrold explains. “Time will tell, and I hope I’m wrong. I’d like to think I’m wrong.”

Grant Harrold is also worried about Prince William

Grant Harrold worked for King Charles from 2004-2011, when Charles was Prince of Wales. He also worked for Camilla Parker Bowles when she was Duchess of Cornwall.

Harrold shared his concern about King Charles’ firstborn son, Prince William. He has dealt with several complex health issues surrounding not only his father but also Kate Middleton’s hospitalization.

Harrold felt something was amiss with William when the Prince of Wales dropped a recipient’s medal during a recent investiture ceremony. The incident occurred on his first day back to royal duties, following the news of his father, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

William dropped an MBE medal he awarded to Suzanne Hutchinson. However, he quickly picked it up and pinned it to her for her work with children with congenital heart disease.

Harrold commented, “I think he even dropped one of the orders he was about to present, which was so unlike him. In my mind, it has me thinking that there’s something else going on there.”

“Even I’m slightly worried about it. Is he worrying about his father? Is he worrying about the Princess of Wales?”

He concluded, “I can’t put my finger on it. It could be maybe [William] is just upset. I just get the feeling that something else is going on.”

Grant Harrold finds it unusual King Charles is so open about his cancer diagnosis

After working for King Charles for seven years, Grant Harrold has an insider’s knowledge of the man behind the crown. He said that Charles opening up publicly about his diagnosis was “unusual.”

“There just seems so many questions,” Harrold explained. “Even though the king has spoken up, which is very unusual, there seems to be something else going on.”

However, Harrold believes Charles will not let his cancer diagnosis slow him down. He calls him the type of person who “just gets on with business.”

“The thing about the king is that he is somebody that just gets on with business. He puts his head down. He’s a real worker,” Harrold concluded.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any further news about King Charles’s cancer diagnosis. Grant Harrold’s commentary is speculatory.