The Duke of Sussex rushing to be by his father's side is setting off alarms for one royal commentator.

Prince Harry is reportedly on a plane headed toward the United Kingdom to visit his father, King Charles, after learning of his cancer diagnosis. However, a royal commentator believes this action reveals an “alarming truth” about the monarch’s health.

Prince Harry will land in the UK today

Reports indicated Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to see King Charles. This quick travel turnaround by the duke raises eyebrows, says royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au.

“The events of recent years cast Harry’s readiness to jump on a plane a bit of a grim light.” She cited that Harry didn’t visit Prince Philip when he was hospitalized. Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions likely made that choice difficult.

Elser noted how Harry didn’t visit Queen Elizabeth in Scotland in the summer before her death. She writes, “In the light of this past form, the Duke of Sussex is dashing back. It will hardly quell fears about the exact nature of the King’s diagnosis.”

How long will Prince Harry remain in London?

The length of Prince Harry’s London visit is undetermined. There has yet to be an official word about how long the Duke of Sussex will visit with King Charles.

9 News Australia reported details of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, including Harry’s impending visit. The report reveals that Charles’ cancer is not located in his prostate.

Harry landed in London on Feb. 6. Daniela Elser believes keeping an eye on how long Harry’s visit lasts is critical to how serious Charles’ condition is.

“In the absence of any details about what form of cancer the King is facing or what his prognosis might be, it will be worth keeping an eye on how long Harry remains back in Blighty,” Elser writes. “If he does a 36-hour turnaround quickie, as with the coronation, we can probably all enjoy long sighs of relief. If not, it might be time to get out the worry beads.”

Elser believes that the king’s cancer diagnosis may be the tipping point in the relationship between father and son. She writes, “Moments like a cancer diagnosis can dramatically and instantaneously put things, like the choices the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made in recent years, into perspective.”

Will Prince Harry’s visit to King Charles patch up their royal relationship?

Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Prince Harry photographed together in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Daniela Elser believes Prince Harry’s willingness to reunite with his father is a step forward in their relationship. After all, when he and Meghan Markle split initially from the clan in March 2020, they wished to remain part-time members.

This could be the case if the royal rift is repaired in the coming months and Charles overrides his late mother, Queen Elizabeth’s, decision of the couple being in or out as working royals. Harry and Meghan could pick up the slack for ailing Charles and Kate Middleton.

Elser believes that had Harry and Meghan been allowed by Queen Elizabeth to work for the crown, even part-time, they could have stepped up and stepped into their royal roles in this time of the family’s great need. She writes, “Day-to-day the Duke and Duchess would be everywhere, an all-smiling, all-dazzling package carrying the collective weight of the monarchy and shouldering the load with such aplomb I need to sit down just thinking about it.”

However, as this is not the case, at least Harry’s U.K. visit to see his ailing father may be the reunion royal watchers have been waiting for. Subsequently, it comes on the heels of Charles blocking Harry from being a stand-in during his surgery.