Here's why a royal commentator and author is insisting that the Duke of Sussex has lots of remorse over doing that Oprah interview, but the Duchess of Sussex does not.

We all remember when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, decided to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a primetime special one year after stepping down as working royals.

During their televised sitdown with Oprah in 2021, the duke and duchess detailed what they claimed happened while they were senior members of the Firm and leveled a series of allegations against the royal family. The Palace later responded with a brief statement saying: “recollections may vary.”

It’s now being reported that in the years since Prince Harry has come to regret doing the interview, however, his wife does not. And according to a royal author, that has caused some friction between the couple.

Why Prince Harry ‘regrets’ doing bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey sitting across from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she interviews them for CBS special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Royal author Tom Quinn has written several books about Britain’s famous family including Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly; Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family; and Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle. He claims that given all that has happened in the years since that interview and how the Sussexes’ reputation has taken a hit, the duke regrets the conversation with Oprah and discussing everything they did.

Speaking to The Mirror, Quinn said: “Harry does regret the Oprah interview because it didn’t produce the result he and Meghan wanted. Their friends encouraged them to believe the world would want to hear ‘their truth,’ but instead they were widely mocked and criticized — and completely cut off by the royal family. Harry actually misses his family, despite their faults. He’s stuck in Montecito with not much to do and no way back to the life he knew before he met Meghan.”

He added: “At first, it was liberating — I mean the fact that they were able to get their revenge and very publicly for what they felt had been done to them. But they were shocked at the fallout when even South Park took a hilarious pop at them they really did begin to wonder if they had gone too far.”

Author claims Meghan does not regret explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

But Quinn is convinced that although Harry is feeling remorse over their Oprah chat, Meghan does not.

“Meghan doesn’t regret the interview and the fact that they feel different about it is a source of tension between them,” the author explained.

Others have agreed with Quinn that at least Harry does regret it. Many royal watchers opined that the prince showed that when he tried backpedaling in another interview with British journalist Tom Bradby who asked him about suggesting to Oprah that the royals were “racist” over conversations allegedly had regarding Archie’s skin color. When speaking about that in 2023, Harry pushed the blame on the press for creating the narrative that the family was racist, not him or Meghan.